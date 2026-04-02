Iran denies Trump’s claim it requested ceasefire, calling it ‘false and baseless’

Iran’s foreign ministry has rejected a claim by US President Donald Trump that Tehran has asked for a ceasefire, calling the statement “false and baseless”, the BBC reports.

Iranian state TV is reporting the remarks as having been said by foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei.

His remarks came after Trump made the claim in a post on Truth Social, which said: “Iran’s New Regime President, much less Radicalized and far more intelligent than his predecessors, has just asked the United States of America for a CEASEFIRE! We will consider when Hormuz Strait is open, free, and clear. Until then, we are blasting Iran into oblivion or, as they say, back to the Stone Ages!!!”

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said the strait remains under its control and would not be opened under pressure from the US.

The Strait of Hormuz is a key route for global oil supplies, with about one-fifth of the world’s oil passing through it. Its disruption has pushed up oil prices and fuel costs.

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In a separate interview, Trump said the US expected to end its military campaign in Iran soon but did not give a timeline.

“I can’t tell you exactly… We’re going to be out pretty quickly,” he said, adding that the US could carry out limited strikes in the future if needed.

Meanwhile, Tehran has repeatedly said there are no ongoing negotiations to end the war. Pezeshkian has previously said Iran had the “necessary will” for a ceasefire, but only if its foes guaranteed hostilities would not resume.