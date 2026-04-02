Iran denies Trump’s claim it requested ceasefire, calling it ‘false and baseless’

Tehran has repeatedly said there are no ongoing negotiations to end the war.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 2, 2026 05:13 AM IST First published on: Apr 2, 2026 at 05:06 AM IST
US-Iran War Live:Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei. (Photo/X/@IRIMFA_SPOX)

Iran’s foreign ministry has rejected a claim by US President Donald Trump that Tehran has asked for a ceasefire, calling the statement “false and baseless”, the BBC reports.

Iranian state TV is reporting the remarks as having been said by foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei.

His remarks came after Trump made the claim in a post on Truth Social, which said: “Iran’s New Regime President, much less Radicalized and far more intelligent than his predecessors, has just asked the United States of America for a CEASEFIRE! We will consider when Hormuz Strait is open, free, and clear. Until then, we are blasting Iran into oblivion or, as they say, back to the Stone Ages!!!”

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said the strait remains under its control and would not be opened under pressure from the US.

The Strait of Hormuz is a key route for global oil supplies, with about one-fifth of the world’s oil passing through it. Its disruption has pushed up oil prices and fuel costs.

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In a separate interview, Trump said the US expected to end its military campaign in Iran soon but did not give a timeline.

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“I can’t tell you exactly… We’re going to be out pretty quickly,” he said, adding that the US could carry out limited strikes in the future if needed.

Meanwhile, Tehran has repeatedly said there are no ongoing negotiations to end the war. Pezeshkian has previously said Iran had the “necessary will” for a ceasefire, but only if its foes guaranteed hostilities would not resume.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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