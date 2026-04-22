Iran denies Trump’s claim of women protesters facing execution

Donald Trump urges Iran to release women facing execution ahead of ceasefire talks, as tensions rise and uncertainty looms over upcoming negotiations. (Photo Credit: The White House/X)

Iran’s judiciary has denied that women detained during recent protests are facing execution, responding to claims raised by US President Donald Trump on social media.

According to the judiciary’s official website Mizan Online, reports that several women were at risk of being executed were incorrect. “Trump was misled once again by fake news,” the statement said.

It added that some of the women mentioned in reports had already been released, while others faced charges that “would at most result in imprisonment”, if convictions are upheld.

Trump raises issue during talks

Trump had earlier urged Tehran to release the women, saying it could help ongoing negotiations.

“I would greatly appreciate the release of these women,” he wrote on Truth Social, sharing a post that claimed eight women were facing execution. The post included photographs but did not identify them.

"To the Iranian leaders, who will soon be in negotiations with my representatives: I would greatly appreciate the release of these women. I am sure that they will respect the fact that you did so. Please do them no harm! Would be a great start to our negotiations!!!" – President… pic.twitter.com/pxU8xZFvAh — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 21, 2026

Rights organisations have said at least one woman arrested during protests earlier this year has been sentenced to death, while another faces charges that could carry capital punishment. The protests, which began in January, were met with a crackdown that activists say left thousands dead.

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US-based activist Masih Alinejad published the names of eight detained women on X.

16-YEAR-OLD GIRL ABDUCTED BY IRAN REGIME AND TORTURED FOR PROTESTING!



Her name is Ghazal Ghalandari, a teenage girl was taken from her home on January 20, 2026, around 10 security forces stormed her family home in the city of Yasuj and arrested her.



This is what the regime… pic.twitter.com/cyrWeAyMRW — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) April 21, 2026

“Say their names,” she wrote, alleging that one of those detained was as young as 16.