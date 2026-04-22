Iran denies Trump’s claim of women protesters facing execution

Trump had earlier urged Tehran to release the women, saying it could help ongoing negotiations.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 22, 2026 09:49 AM IST First published on: Apr 22, 2026 at 09:49 AM IST
Donald TrumpDonald Trump urges Iran to release women facing execution ahead of ceasefire talks, as tensions rise and uncertainty looms over upcoming negotiations. (Photo Credit: The White House/X)

Iran’s judiciary has denied that women detained during recent protests are facing execution, responding to claims raised by US President Donald Trump on social media.

According to the judiciary’s official website Mizan Online, reports that several women were at risk of being executed were incorrect. “Trump was misled once again by fake news,” the statement said.

It added that some of the women mentioned in reports had already been released, while others faced charges that “would at most result in imprisonment”, if convictions are upheld.

Trump raises issue during talks

Trump had earlier urged Tehran to release the women, saying it could help ongoing negotiations.

“I would greatly appreciate the release of these women,” he wrote on Truth Social, sharing a post that claimed eight women were facing execution. The post included photographs but did not identify them.

Rights organisations have said at least one woman arrested during protests earlier this year has been sentenced to death, while another faces charges that could carry capital punishment. The protests, which began in January, were met with a crackdown that activists say left thousands dead.

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US-based activist Masih Alinejad published the names of eight detained women on X.

“Say their names,” she wrote, alleging that one of those detained was as young as 16.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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