Interactive: What’s next for Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, and who could replace him?

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks to the media as he attends a meeting between Chinese Premier Li Qiang and US business representatives, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, May 14, 2026. (AP)
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Megaspeed, the data centre company at the centre of the scandal involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, pledged Thursday to cooperate with an investigation into potential risks to US national security.
Nvidia’s board, meanwhile, was reportedly meeting to discuss Huang’s future after revelations that he was having an affair with Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive suspected of being a Chinese government agent. There was no word as of early Thursday on any outcome from those discussions.
Nvidia has not named a successor to Jensen Huang, and it is far from clear who could take over if the company’s co-founder steps aside. One name that could come up for an interim role is CFO Colette Kress. She has been with Nvidia since 2013 and has become a familiar face to investors through the company’s earnings calls.
For the longer term, engineer Ian Buck is among the leading internal names. He joined Nvidia in 2004 and played a key role in developing CUDA, the software platform that helped make its chips central to the AI boom.
Indian-origin executive Jay Puri is another name attracting attention. After spending 21 years leading Nvidia’s worldwide field operations, he retired from the role in August 2026 and moved into an advisory position.
Other names mentioned include Arm CEO Rene Haas and Nvidia veteran Jeff Fisher. For now, though, Huang remains CEO, and the company has announced no change.
Express InfoGenIE · News game
What happens next for Jensen Huang?
Follow the Chip: a five-world pixel investigation into the pressures that will decide the Nvidia chief’s future. Collect the evidence, sort fact from allegation, solve each checkpoint.
EVIDENCE/30
WORLD
?!
FOLLOWTHE CHIPWhat happens next for Jensen Huang?
Nvidia’s board is deciding whether Jensen Huang stays as chief executive. This game walks you through the reporting behind that decision, one piece of evidence at a time.
About 5 to 8 minutes · No timer · You can’t lose
YOUR BRIEFING
📰 The story
Reports say US intelligence suspects Alice Huang, a businesswoman linked to the Singapore firm Megaspeed, of working for China, and that Nvidia chips may have been diverted to China through companies around her. Jensen Huang has admitted being unfaithful to his wife and says his dealings with her were normal business. China and Megaspeed deny wrongdoing. No one has been charged.
🧭 How it works
There are five worlds. Each one is a pressure that could shape what happens to Huang:
1The CEO's Chair · Santa Clara, California
2The Alice Huang Connection · Taipei
3The Missing Chips · Singapore and beyond
4The Washington Connection · Washington, DC
5The AI Superpower Race · The global chip race
Each world hides 6 pieces of evidence, 30 in all. Every piece is a real, sourced news fact with a date. At the end you reach the final stage: What happens next for Huang.
🎮 How to play
1
Press Start. You enter World 1. Read the short mission box at the top of each world.
2
Tap every yellow ? block in the scene above the reporter. The block bumps, turns brown, and a new evidence card opens on the board below the scene.
3
Scroll down and read the card. Each card has a coloured label, a source and a date.
4
Solve the checkpoint puzzle. Once all six blocks are tapped, a multiple-choice question unlocks below the evidence board. A wrong answer turns red; just tap another.
5
Take the pipe. A right answer raises the flag in the scene and opens a teal pipe button. Tap it to enter the next world.
6
Reach the final stage. After World 5, tap the four tabs of the decision tracker: Board, Congress, Investigators and Markets.
🏷️ Read the labels
On record Official statement, filing or market data
Reported Published by news organisations; not confirmed on record
Alleged A claim not substantiated publicly
Denied A denial on the record
Developing Not yet settled; may change
Some cards carry two labels, for example a report and a denial of it.
💡 Good to know
The bar at the top counts your evidence and shows which world you are in.
Cleared worlds get a green tick. Tap any unlocked number to go back to it.
Tap How to play at the top of the game at any time to return to this briefing.
Your progress is not saved if you reload the page.
The reporter, scenery and obstacles are illustrations, not real people or places.
Please note: This game is based on published reporting. Allegations are not proven, and no one in this story has been charged with a crime. Updated November 12, 2026, 5:15 pm IST.
WORLD 1 OF 5
The CEO's Chair
Nvidia's board opened an inquiry into its own founder on November 8. Three days later it met to decide his future.
⚖️ WHAT IT MEANS FOR HUANG A majority of Nvidia's 11-member board can remove Huang “with or without cause”. Huang, 63, owns about 3.6% of the stock and has no obvious successor. No decision had been announced at the time of this update.
🎯 YOUR MISSION To unlock World 2: tap all 6 ? blocks to collect the evidence, then solve the checkpoint puzzle below. ⬇
?!
+1 EVIDENCE · The staff email
+1 EVIDENCE · The board steps in
+1 EVIDENCE · “No reason to believe”
+1 EVIDENCE · A second relationship
+1 EVIDENCE · The chair in question
+1 EVIDENCE · Who could replace him?
▼ Tap the ? blocks to collect evidence
▼ All evidence found: solve the checkpoint
WORLD 1 · THE CEO'S CHAIRSanta Clara, California
Evidence board/6
On recordReportedAllegedDeniedDeveloping
EVIDENCE 01 · locked. Tap ? block 1
On record1.1
The staff email
In an email to employees, Huang wrote: “I was unfaithful to my wife” and “There is no excuse for what I did.” He said he took full responsibility. He did not name anyone.
Source: Staff email, via CNBC, ABC News and Reuters · Nov 8, 2026
EVIDENCE 02 · locked. Tap ? block 2
On record1.2
The board steps in
The board opened an independent investigation “in light of recent reporting” that Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort. Independent directors oversee it with outside counsel.
Source: Nvidia board statement · Nov 8, 2026
EVIDENCE 03 · locked. Tap ? block 3
On record1.3
“No reason to believe”
The board said it had “no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised” and that it had confidence in Huang. A company spokesperson said Nvidia trusts the US government would have told it about a genuine threat.
Source: Nvidia board statement; Nvidia spokesperson, via CBS News · Nov 8–11, 2026
EVIDENCE 04 · locked. Tap ? block 4
Reported1.4
A second relationship
The New York Times reported that Huang had a relationship with an Nvidia executive who reports to him. Asked about it, Huang said, “I don't think you should be talking to me directly,” and hung up. This is a separate strand: there is no reported link to the Alice Huang reporting.
Source: The New York Times, via Reuters · Nov 11, 2026
EVIDENCE 05 · locked. Tap ? block 5
DevelopingUpdated Nov 121.5
The chair in question
The Wall Street Journal reported that the board was preparing to oust Huang. A source told Reuters the board met late on November 11 to decide his future. No decision had been announced as of 11:30 am GMT (5 pm IST) on November 12.
Source: The Wall Street Journal; Reuters · Nov 11–12, 2026
EVIDENCE 06 · locked. Tap ? block 6
ReportedDevelopingUpdated Nov 121.6
Who could replace him?
Huang has never named a successor. Analysts and investors see CFO Colette Kress, at Nvidia since 2013, and engineer Ian Buck, who joined in 2004 and helped build its CUDA software, as leading internal candidates. AP also lists Indian-origin former sales chief Jay Puri among executives being discussed; he joined in 2005 and has since retired to a senior adviser role. Semafor reported some directors favour Kress as interim CEO. No one has been named.
Source: Reuters; AP; Financial Times; Semafor · Nov 11–12, 2026
🔒 Checkpoint locked. Collect all 6 pieces of evidence to unlock the puzzle.
CHECKPOINT 1 · PUZZLE
Under Nvidia's bylaws, as reported by Reuters, who can remove Jensen Huang as chief executive?
✗ Not quite. Try another answer.
✓ Correct. A majority vote of the 11-member board is enough. All directors except Huang are independent. That is why the November 11 board meeting matters so much.
✗ Not quite. Try another answer.
WORLD 2 OF 5
The Alice Huang Connection
Every trail leads to one person: Alice Huang. Very little about her has been established publicly.
⚖️ WHAT IT MEANS FOR HUANG Huang says his dealings with her were normal business. Whether directors accept that account may shape their decision.
🎯 YOUR MISSION To unlock World 3: tap all 6 ? blocks to collect the evidence, then solve the checkpoint puzzle below. ⬇
夜市
茶
咖啡
夜市
茶
咖啡
?!
+1 EVIDENCE · Who is Alice Huang?
+1 EVIDENCE · Seen together
+1 EVIDENCE · The intelligence claim
+1 EVIDENCE · “Romantic”
+1 EVIDENCE · Huang's response
+1 EVIDENCE · Beijing rejects it
▼ Tap the ? blocks to collect evidence
▼ All evidence found: solve the checkpoint
WORLD 2 · THE ALICE HUANG CONNECTIONTaipei
Evidence board/6
On recordReportedAllegedDeniedDeveloping
EVIDENCE 01 · locked. Tap ? block 1
ReportedUpdated Nov 122.1
Who is Alice Huang?
Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, is a Chinese citizen. She is not related to Jensen Huang. Corporate records cited by the Wall Street Journal show she became Megaspeed's managing director in March 2023 and resigned as a director by November 2023; she reportedly still introduced herself as its CEO in August 2025. Bloomberg reported that she is now living in Beijing with the knowledge of security officials.
Source: AFP; Reuters; The Wall Street Journal; Bloomberg · Nov 2026
EVIDENCE 02 · locked. Tap ? block 2
Reported2.2
Seen together
LinkedIn photos showed the two with other executives around the Computex trade show in Taipei in June 2024. Footage of a May 2025 Taipei dinner showed him putting his arm around her as she kissed his cheek. These show they met; they do not show any intelligence activity.
Source: The New York Times; footage reviewed by AFP · Nov 2026
EVIDENCE 03 · locked. Tap ? block 3
Alleged2.3
The intelligence claim
US intelligence concluded she was recruited by China's Ministry of State Security to gather information on Huang and potentially influence his views on selling AI chips to China. Reuters said it could not verify this.
Source: The New York Times; Reuters · Oct 29 & Nov 9, 2026
EVIDENCE 04 · locked. Tap ? block 4
Alleged2.4
“Romantic”
A US intelligence assessment described the relationship between the two as romantic, according to the Financial Times. The assessment has not been released.
Source: Financial Times · Nov 7, 2026
EVIDENCE 05 · locked. Tap ? block 5
On record2.5
Huang's response
Huang told Bloomberg their interactions were “related to Megaspeed, and it was all completely normal and not unusual”. He said Nvidia had “studied all their deployments of our GPUs and counted every one”, that she no longer works for Megaspeed, and that the US government had not told him of its suspicions.
Source: Bloomberg interview, via Taiwan News · Oct 29, 2026
EVIDENCE 06 · locked. Tap ? block 6
Denied2.6
Beijing rejects it
China's foreign ministry called the spy allegations “entirely baseless” and a smear against China. Alice Huang did not respond to requests for comment.
Source: Chinese foreign ministry; CBS News; ABC News · Nov 9–11, 2026
🔒 Checkpoint locked. Collect all 6 pieces of evidence to unlock the puzzle.
CHECKPOINT 2 · PUZZLE
Which of these is an allegation that has NOT been substantiated publicly?
✗ Not quite. Try another answer.
✓ Correct. The recruitment claim comes from a US intelligence conclusion described to The New York Times. The documents are not public, Reuters could not verify it, and China denies it.
✗ Not quite. Try another answer.
WORLD 3 OF 5
The Missing Chips
Why does her company matter? Follow the chips, and keep track of what is documented and what is only alleged.
⚖️ WHAT IT MEANS FOR HUANG If investigators tie Megaspeed's chips to illegal transfers, questions about Nvidia's safeguards, and Huang's assurances, will sharpen. No one has been charged.
🎯 YOUR MISSION To unlock World 4: tap all 6 ? blocks to collect the evidence, then solve the checkpoint puzzle below. ⬇
?!
+1 EVIDENCE · What is Megaspeed?
+1 EVIDENCE · Who owns it?
+1 EVIDENCE · The shipping records
+1 EVIDENCE · The alleged network
+1 EVIDENCE · Singapore's investigation
+1 EVIDENCE · Megaspeed denies
▼ Tap the ? blocks to collect evidence
▼ All evidence found: solve the checkpoint
WORLD 3 · THE MISSING CHIPSSingapore and beyond
Evidence board/6
On recordReportedAllegedDeniedDeveloping
EVIDENCE 01 · locked. Tap ? block 1
Reported3.1
What is Megaspeed?
Megaspeed International, based in Singapore and previously known as 7Road International, rents out computing power on advanced Nvidia processors. Customers use the chips without buying them.
Source: Reuters · Nov 10, 2026
EVIDENCE 02 · locked. Tap ? block 2
Reported3.2
Who owns it?
Alice Huang became Megaspeed's controlling shareholder in 2023. Its shares were moved to Singapore-based SwiftData late that year. Researchers at C4ADS could not establish who controls SwiftData.
Source: Reuters; C4ADS · Nov 10, 2026
EVIDENCE 03 · locked. Tap ? block 3
Reported3.3
The shipping records
Shipping records show Megaspeed's Indonesian subsidiary imported Nvidia H100 processors and related hardware between 2024 and 2026. An import record alone does not show that chips went on to China.
Source: Reuters · Nov 10, 2026
EVIDENCE 04 · locked. Tap ? block 4
Alleged3.4
The alleged network
The Information reports that Alice Huang, her husband and her sister built a web of companies, centred on Shanghai Century Litong, that moved about 240,000 H100, H200 and some A100 chips “worth at least $7.5 billion” into China. It did not say how the value was calculated. Reuters could not verify the report.
Source: The Information; Reuters · Nov 10, 2026
EVIDENCE 05 · locked. Tap ? block 5
On record3.5
Singapore's investigation
Singapore police: “Investigations into Megaspeed are ongoing.” They said they had never investigated Alice Huang, and that “Singapore does not implement unilateral export controls imposed by foreign jurisdictions.”
Source: Singapore Police Force · Oct 30, 2026
EVIDENCE 06 · locked. Tap ? block 6
Denied3.6
Megaspeed denies
Megaspeed denies involvement in illegal chip transfers and says investigations found no evidence of illegal activity. Those authorities have not publicly confirmed its account.
Source: Megaspeed statements; CBS News · Nov 2026
🔍 Track the chips
Three layers of evidence, from documented to alleged. Tap a layer to isolate it. Only the top line is documented in records.
Records Solid line: documented in shipping records
Nvidia→Distributors→Megaspeed's Indonesian subsidiary→H100 imports, 2024–26
Source: Reuters, Nov 10, 2026
Ownership Dashed line: corporate links reported from records
Alice Huang→Megaspeed (formerly 7Road), 2023→SwiftData, late 2023 (controller unknown)
Source: Reuters; C4ADS; The Wall Street Journal
Alleged route Dotted line: alleged, not verified
Megaspeed and related firms→Shanghai Century Litong→Chinese tech companies and AI labs
Source: The Information, Nov 10, 2026; Reuters could not verify
🔒 Checkpoint locked. Collect all 6 pieces of evidence to unlock the puzzle.
CHECKPOINT 3 · PUZZLE
What do the shipping records cited by Reuters actually show?
✓ Correct. The records document imports into Indonesia. Where those chips went next has not been established publicly, which is why the onward route stays “alleged”.
✗ Not quite. Try another answer.
✗ Not quite. Try another answer.
WORLD 4 OF 5
The Washington Connection
Who knew what, and who acted? The trail runs through the White House, Commerce and Congress.
⚖️ WHAT IT MEANS FOR HUANG Congress can compel testimony, and senators want records preserved. Any subpoena would likely lapse when the House changes hands in January.
🎯 YOUR MISSION To unlock World 5: tap all 6 ? blocks to collect the evidence, then solve the checkpoint puzzle below. ⬇
?!
+1 EVIDENCE · The memo and the trip
+1 EVIDENCE · “I really believe him”
+1 EVIDENCE · Who stalled the crackdown?
+1 EVIDENCE · Who is investigating what
+1 EVIDENCE · Congress: requested, threatened
+1 EVIDENCE · Senators demand records
▼ Tap the ? blocks to collect evidence
▼ All evidence found: solve the checkpoint
WORLD 4 · THE WASHINGTON CONNECTIONWashington, DC
Evidence board/6
On recordReportedAllegedDeniedDeveloping
EVIDENCE 01 · locked. Tap ? block 1
Reported4.1
The memo and the trip
Secretary of State Marco Rubio oversaw a classified memo on Huang's relationship before Trump's May trip to China. Huang was left off the trip list, then joined Air Force One at a refuelling stop in Anchorage.
Source: The New York Times; White House list · May & Nov 2026
EVIDENCE 02 · locked. Tap ? block 2
On record4.2
“I really believe him”
Trump said the memo “didn't make much of an impact on me”. He said Huang told him he did not know she was a spy, and that he believed him.
Source: White House remarks, via UPI and ABC News · Nov 9–10, 2026
EVIDENCE 03 · locked. Tap ? block 3
ReportedDenied4.3
Who stalled the crackdown?
Axios reported that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick repeatedly held up a crackdown on companies suspected of diverting Nvidia chips, and that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent asked why Megaspeed was not on a trade blacklist. Commerce said: “This is false.”
Source: Axios, via Reuters; Commerce Department · Nov 11, 2026
EVIDENCE 04 · locked. Tap ? block 4
Developing4.4
Who is investigating what
Trump said the FBI is looking into it “in terms of something else”. The Justice Department is reportedly investigating Megaspeed over possible export violations. These are separate from the board's inquiry and Singapore's police case. None has announced findings.
Source: UPI; CBS News · Nov 9–11, 2026
EVIDENCE 05 · locked. Tap ? block 5
On record4.5
Congress: requested, threatened
House committee chairs asked Huang for a closed-door briefing; Brian Mast threatened a subpoena if he did not respond by November 11. No subpoena had been reported as issued. The House China committee asked for a briefing on November 18.
Source: House committee letter; ABC News · Nov 5–11, 2026
EVIDENCE 06 · locked. Tap ? block 6
On record4.6
Senators demand records
Democratic senators Elizabeth Warren and Chris Coons asked Rubio, White House chief of staff Stephen Miller and Lutnick to preserve records on Nvidia chip exports to China, with written confirmation by November 17. They said the case “raises significant concerns”. No response was reported.
Source: Senators' letter, via Fox Business and Reuters · Nov 11, 2026
🔒 Checkpoint locked. Collect all 6 pieces of evidence to unlock the puzzle.
CHECKPOINT 4 · PUZZLE
As of November 12, what is the status of a House subpoena for Jensen Huang?
✗ Not quite. Try another answer.
✓ Correct. A briefing was requested and a subpoena threatened. Reporting so far does not show one being issued.
✗ Not quite. Try another answer.
WORLD 5 OF 5
The AI Superpower Race
Why does Washington care so much? Because the US and China are racing for AI, and Nvidia's chips are the fuel.
⚖️ WHAT IT MEANS FOR HUANG Nvidia reports quarterly results on November 17. Investors will be watching its China outlook, and who is leading the company.
🎯 YOUR MISSION To unlock What happens next: tap all 6 ? blocks to collect the evidence, then solve the checkpoint puzzle below. ⬇
?!
+1 EVIDENCE · The 2022 ban
+1 EVIDENCE · The DeepSeek shock
+1 EVIDENCE · “95% to zero”
+1 EVIDENCE · Chip tracker
+1 EVIDENCE · The enforcement gap
+1 EVIDENCE · What's at stake for Nvidia
▼ Tap the ? blocks to collect evidence
▼ All evidence found: solve the checkpoint
WORLD 5 · THE AI SUPERPOWER RACEThe global chip race
Evidence board/6
On recordReportedAllegedDeniedDeveloping
EVIDENCE 01 · locked. Tap ? block 1
On record5.1
The 2022 ban
The US barred exports of Nvidia's top data-centre chips, including the A100 and H100, to China in October 2022.
Source: US Commerce Department · Oct 2022
EVIDENCE 02 · locked. Tap ? block 2
Reported5.2
The DeepSeek shock
Nvidia lost nearly $600 billion in market value in a single day after Chinese startup DeepSeek released a low-cost AI model that rattled investors.
Source: Market data, via Reuters · Jan 27, 2025
EVIDENCE 03 · locked. Tap ? block 3
On record5.3
“95% to zero”
In April 2025 Washington required licences to sell the H20, a chip Nvidia built for China. Huang later said Nvidia's share of China's market had fallen from 95% to zero.
Source: Jensen Huang, public remarks · 2025
EVIDENCE 04 · locked. Tap ? block 4
On record5.4
Chip tracker
H100: barred since October 2022. H20: licence required since April 2025. H200: Trump said in December 2025 it could be sold to China. Blackwell: barred. Rules change often; check the date.
Source: US export rules; White House · 2022–2025
EVIDENCE 05 · locked. Tap ? block 5
On record5.5
The enforcement gap
Export rules govern who chips are sold and shipped to. Renting out computing power lets customers use chips without owning them, and Singapore says it does not enforce other countries' unilateral export controls.
Source: Reuters; Singapore Police Force · Oct–Nov 2026
EVIDENCE 06 · locked. Tap ? block 6
DevelopingUpdated Nov 125.6
What's at stake for Nvidia
Shares slid about 7% in early Frankfurt trading on November 12. About $600 billion in market value has been wiped out this week, making Nvidia the world's second-most valuable company. Bernstein and Oppenheimer downgraded the stock; Citi warned that a leadership transition “creates an overhang”. Results are due on November 17.
Source: Reuters; Citi; Nvidia investor relations · Nov 11–12, 2026
🔒 Checkpoint locked. Collect all 6 pieces of evidence to unlock the puzzle.
CHECKPOINT 5 · PUZZLE
In December 2025, which Nvidia chip did President Trump say could be sold to China?
✗ Not quite. Try another answer.
✓ Correct. Trump cleared the H200. The H100 has been barred since 2022 and Blackwell chips remain barred.
✗ Not quite. Try another answer.
FINAL STAGE
What happens next for Jensen Huang?
You collected of 30 pieces of evidence. Here is what will decide his future, and when.
?!
BOARD DECISIONPENDING
THE DECISIONWhat happens next
The decision tracker
Four forces will shape what happens to Huang. Tap each one.
Developing Board
Met on Nov 11 to decide Huang's future, a source told Reuters. No decision announced as of 5 pm IST, Nov 12.
A majority of the 11 directors can remove him “with or without cause”. All except Huang are independent.
No successor named. CFO Colette Kress and engineer Ian Buck are seen as leading internal candidates (Reuters); some directors favour Kress as interim CEO (Semafor).
AP also lists Indian-origin Jay Puri, the former sales chief who ran worldwide field operations from 2005 and is now a senior adviser (FT), among executives being discussed.
Also mentioned in market speculation: Arm chief Rene Haas and Nvidia veteran Jeff Fisher. Bloomberg reports an outside search firm.
Requested · threatened Congress
House chairs requested a closed-door briefing; Brian Mast threatened a subpoena. None reported issued.
The House China committee asked for a briefing on Nov 18.
Senators Warren and Coons want records preserved, with confirmation by Nov 17. Republicans lose control of the House in January.
Separate processes Investigators
FBI: “looking into it in terms of something else”, Trump said.
Updated November 12, 2026, 5:15 pm IST. Board status, market data and congressional action can change quickly. Labels reflect what each source says; they are not findings of fact.
Sources: Nvidia board statement and staff email (via CNBC, ABC News, Reuters); Bloomberg; The New York Times; The Wall Street Journal; Financial Times; Reuters; AFP; The Information; C4ADS; ABC News; CBS News; Fortune; Semafor; AP; Citi; Axios; Fox Business; UPI; Singapore Police Force; Nvidia investor relations; Megaspeed; Chinese foreign ministry; US Commerce Department. As of November 12, 2026, 5:15 pm IST.