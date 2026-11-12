Interactive: What’s next for Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, and who could replace him?

Megaspeed, the data centre company at the centre of the scandal involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, pledged Thursday to cooperate with an investigation into potential risks to US national security.

Nvidia’s board, meanwhile, was reportedly meeting to discuss Huang’s future after revelations that he was having an affair with Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive suspected of being a Chinese government agent. There was no word as of early Thursday on any outcome from those discussions.

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Nvidia has not named a successor to Jensen Huang, and it is far from clear who could take over if the company’s co-founder steps aside. One name that could come up for an interim role is CFO Colette Kress. She has been with Nvidia since 2013 and has become a familiar face to investors through the company’s earnings calls.