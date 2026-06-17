US Department of War drops ‘Indo’ from Indo-Pacific Command

The U.S. Department of War has reverted the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command designation to the U.S. Pacific Command. The United States government announced on June 16 that the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) will officially restore its name to the U.S. Pacific Command (USPACOM).

The divison operated under the U.S. Pacific Command banner for over seven decades, until 2018, when the Department of War renamed it to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) in 2018, during Donald Trump’s first term as president. The then Defence Secretary James N. Mattis stressed the importance of the “increasing connectivity between the Indian and Pacific Oceans”. Mattis emphasized the importance of this command as a part of America’s National Defence Strategy of 2018.