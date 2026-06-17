US Department of War drops ‘Indo’ from Indo-Pacific Command

The U.S. Department of War has reverted the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command designation to the U.S. Pacific Command. The United States government announced on June 16 that the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) will officially restore its name to the U.S. Pacific Command (USPACOM).
The divison operated under the U.S. Pacific Command banner for over seven decades, until 2018, when the Department of War renamed it to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) in 2018, during Donald Trump’s first term as president. The then Defence Secretary James N. Mattis stressed the importance of the “increasing connectivity between the Indian and Pacific Oceans”. Mattis emphasized the importance of this command as a part of America’s National Defence Strategy of 2018.
The press release by the Department of War, U.S., reverted this decision on June 16, 2026, citing the restoration of USPACOM’s legacy. The department said that it is to honour its deep historical roots, which foster a sense of pride among all who serve in the Pacific. Originally established on January 1, 1947, by President Harry S. Truman, the command became one of the oldest and largest of the United States’ unified combatant commands.
US Also Uses Incorrect India Map
Although the press release highlighted that the command’s vast area of responsibility remains unchanged – “spanning from the waters off the West Coast of the United States to the western border of India” – the official website of USPACOM posted an updated Area of Responsibility map, with an incorrect map of India showing parts of Jammu and Kashmir missing, and PoK as part of Pakistan’s territory.
The Opposition Congress has questioned the silence of the government on X, saying that, “Not a single word is being said from the Modi government.” It also harked back to 2018, when the government hailed the addition of “Indo” as a victory on the global stage.
अमेरिका ने US Indo-Pacific Command का नाम बदलकर US Pacific Command कर दिया है।
यानी इसके नाम से ‘Indo’ शब्द हटा दिया है।
2018 में इस क्षेत्र पर हिंदुस्तान के प्रभाव का सम्मान करते हुए अमेरिका ने अपने कमांड का नाम US Indo-Pacific Command रखा था।
The current U.S. Defence Secretary, Pete Hegseth, posted, “U.S. Pacific Command…is back.”, on his official X handle, highlighting a move that comes just before the Indo-US talks at the ongoing G7 summit. The timing of the decision has invited speculation, with relations already strained between the two nations.
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