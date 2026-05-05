‘Unacceptable’: New Delhi slams Iranian strikes on UAE’s Fujairah after 3 Indian nationals injured in oil facility

Fire and smoke rise in the Fujairah oil industry zone, caused by debris after interception of a drone by air defenses. (Photo: Screengrab/X/@AJENews)

Three Indian nationals were injured after Iran launched missile and drone strikes on the United Arab Emirates, with one attack sparking a fire at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, officials said. India condemned the strike, calling attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure “unacceptable” and demanding an immediate halt to hostilities.

“The attack on Fujairah that resulted in injury to three Indian nationals is unacceptable,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We call for immediate cessation of these hostilities and the targeting of civilian infrastructure and innocent civilians,” the ministry said, after missiles and drones targeted Fujairah on Monday, which was blamed on Iran.

New Delhi also called for the protection of international shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital concern for a nation heavily dependent on energy imports.

The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi confirmed the injuries and said it is working with local authorities.

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The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi said it is coordinating closely with local authorities to assist those affected. “Three Indian nationals have been injured in today’s attacks in Fujairah. We are in touch with local authorities for ensuring adequate medical care and welfare of the affected Indian nationals,” the embassy said in a post on X.

Three Indian nationals have been injured in today’s attacks in Fujairah. We are in touch with local authorities for ensuring adequate medical care and welfare of the affected Indian nationals.@MEAIndia @cgidubai — India in UAE (@IndembAbuDhabi) May 4, 2026

Missiles intercepted, drone strike causes fire

The UAE said Iran launched four cruise missiles during the attack. According to the defence ministry, three were intercepted by air defence systems, while the fourth fell into the sea.

At the same time, a drone strike sparked a fire at the oil facility in Fujairah, a key hub for energy exports. Emergency teams were sent to control the blaze, and the injured were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Tensions rise again

The latest strikes come after a brief period of calm following a ceasefire between Washington and Tehran earlier this month.

UAE authorities said the attack marks a renewed escalation, with missile alerts issued in cities including Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

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Iranian media reported that naval operations had expanded near the Strait of Hormuz, including areas close to UAE ports.

UAE warns of response

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the strikes and said the country reserves the right to respond. It described the attack as a threat to national security.

Fujairah is strategically important as it allows the UAE to export oil through the Gulf of Oman, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz.

The incident adds to concerns over the safety of energy routes and the risk of further escalation in the region.