10 Indian ships safely crossed Hormuz, 14 stranded; What India is doing to ensure safe passage of vessels

India has stepped up diplomatic engagement with Iran to secure safe passage for its vessels in the Strait of Hormuz after two Indian-flagged ships came under fire, even as disruptions in the region begin to weigh on oil movement through the critical corridor this month.
Officials indicated that shipments through Hormuz have slowed in April amid heightened tensions, prompting close monitoring by New Delhi of incoming crude cargoes and maritime traffic linked to India’s energy supplies.
The Ministry of External Affairs said it is in continuous contact with Iranian authorities following the April 18 incident.
“We remain in constant contact with Iranian authorities regarding the safety of Indian vessels. We are continuously engaging with Iran to ensure safe passage,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.
He added that the government is also closely tracking the safety of Indian nationals in the region.
India formally raised the matter after two of its vessels were targeted by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard units.
Since the conflict escalated in late February, 10 Indian-flagged LPG and oil tankers have made it safely through the Strait of Hormuz. However, 14 vessels remain stranded in the region; these include crude and LPG carriers. Efforts are underway to move them out safely.
The crisis has underscored the vulnerability of a critical choke point through which:
Government sources said oil inflows linked to the Gulf route are being reviewed on a near real-time basis this month, as insurers, shipping operators and naval advisories respond to the evolving security situation.
While there is no immediate shortage, officials indicated that routing delays, higher freight costs and security risks are emerging concerns as April cargoes navigate the region.
Tensions remain high, with Donald Trump maintaining that restrictions on Iranian ports will continue until a deal is reached, while Tehran has ruled out negotiations under pressure.
Parallel hostilities in the region, including continued Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon, have further complicated efforts to stabilise maritime movement.
For New Delhi, the situation presents a twin challenge ensuring the safety of Indian vessels and seafarers while safeguarding energy supply lines that depend on the Gulf corridor.
With 14 ships still in a sensitive zone, officials said diplomatic engagement will remain “active and ongoing” in the coming days.
(With inputs from agencies)