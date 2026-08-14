H-1B lottery rejected him 3 times: How an Indian professional got O-1 visa

Sohan Sethi, 29, recounted his experience, describing the months he spent building an O-1 application after repeated H-1B lottery setbacks.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readAug 14, 2026 06:59 PM IST First published on: Aug 14, 2026 at 06:47 PM IST
Indian Techie rejected from H-1BSohan Sethi (@Iamsohansethi)

An Indian data analytics professional, who was rejected in the US H-1B visa lottery three times, has described how he turned to the O-1 visa, a category for workers who can demonstrate extraordinary ability in their field, to continue his career in the country.

Sohan Sethi, 29, recounted his experience in an as-told-to essay for Business Insider, describing the months he spent building an O-1 application after repeated H-1B lottery setbacks.

Who is Sohan Sethi?

Sethi grew up in Mumbai and spent his first 25 years in India. He studied computer engineering at the University of Mumbai and worked as a business analyst before moving to the US for a master’s degree at the University of Illinois Chicago in January 2022.

What went wrong with the H-1B lottery?

After completing his master’s degree in May 2023, Sethi joined a healthcare company as a senior business analyst and was later promoted to manager of analytics and reporting. But his immigration status remained uncertain: his H-1B registration was not selected in three consecutive lotteries.

Also read H-1B grace period may end: Can Indian workers change employer or visa status after job loss?

Following his second rejection in April 2025, Sethi told Business Insider he began preparing for an O-1 visa, a route that does not depend on a lottery but instead requires applicants to show extraordinary ability in their field.

Story continues below this ad

What is O-1 visa?

The O-1 is a temporary US work visa for people who can demonstrate extraordinary ability in areas including science, education, business or athletics. Unlike the capped H-1B programme, it is not allocated through the annual H-1B lottery. However, eligibility is demanding: applicants must provide evidence showing sustained national or international acclaim and meet the relevant evidentiary requirements.

How did he build his O-1 case?

By February 2026, Sethi said he and his immigration lawyer had assembled more than 700 pages of supporting material, including media coverage, industry judging roles, awards, published work and recommendation letters. He said he spent about $13,000 on legal fees.

His third H-1B non-selection came in March 2026, leaving him with roughly 100 days before his STEM OPT work authorisation was due to expire on July 5, according to his account.

Also Read H-1B, L-1 visa extensions may get costlier under Trump plan: What it means for Indians

During that anxious stretch, Sethi said he weighed other paths, including moving back to India, starting a second master’s degree, or relocating to Canada or the UK, but felt none offered the same career opportunities available to him in data analytics and AI in the US.

Most Read
1‘Great scam’: US after India named among 40 nations aiding China evade tariffs
2Karoline Leavitt resigns: Her role in Trump’s India-US trade, Operation Sindoor messaging
3Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s ‘red line’ warning in Indus waters row, Omar Abdullah replies
4World News Live: Iran says it shot down MQ-9 drone over Hormozgan
5Karoline Leavitt resigns: Why Trump’s youngest press secretary is leaving
6USS Abraham Lincoln sailors tried to jump overboard: Why 250 days at sea is taking a toll
Story continues below this ad

How did he find out his visa was approved?

Sethi told Business Insider he was at his desk in Chicago, repeatedly checking his email, when a message from his lawyer arrived with the word Congratulations. He said his anxiety lifted immediately once he read it; his O-1 visa had come through after three failed H-1B attempts.

The first people he called with the news were his mother and brother in India.

Sethi now manages a team of analysts in healthcare data and analytics. He has also been sharing his experience on LinkedIn, where he offers advice on job hunting, international student life and the O-1 process. His case illustrates one potential route for highly accomplished professionals facing repeated H-1B lottery uncertainty, but the O-1 has its own demanding eligibility requirements.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 14: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments