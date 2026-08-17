Indian-origin grandma with a green card detained by ICE after 27 years in US

Venkata Vasamsetty, an Indian-origin US green card holder who has lived in the country for 27 years, has been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in North Carolina. Her detention came months after an immigration judge dismissed a deportation case against her.
Vasamsetty, a grandmother who works with special-needs students, was detained during a scheduled inspection and is currently being held at the Irwin County Detention Center in Georgia, according to ICE’s Online Detainee Locator System.
The detention came months after an immigration judge dismissed the Trump administration’s earlier deportation case against her, New York City-based news organisation Newsweek reported.
Why did US seek to deport Venkata Vasamsetty?
The US government has alleged that Vasamsetty abandoned her lawful permanent residency after spending several months in India while recovering from Covid-19 and caring for an ailing parent in 2022.
However, these claims were disputed by Vasamsetty’s lawyer and family, who maintained that Vasamsetty continued her ties with the US through her employment, family, and home.
How long has Venkata Vasamsetty lived in the US?
Vasamsetty has been a lawful permanent resident since 2013 and has lived in the US for 27 years, while working with special-needs students in North Carolina, according to a LinkedIn post by immigration attorney Zoe Wilson, a friend and former colleague of Vasamsetty’s daughter.
In the post, Wilson wrote: “Mrs. Venkata Narsamamba Vasamsetty is a green card holder. She has no criminal history. She has lived lawfully in this country for decades,” adding that she has maintained “lawful immigration status throughout that time.”
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Can a green card holder be deported from the US?
While lawful permanent residents are authorised to live permanently in America, green card holders can still face removal proceedings from the country in some circumstances.
According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), over 1.3 million people received green cards in the fiscal year 2025.
Why is Venkata Vasamsetty’s ICE detention being challenged?
The legal team of Vasamsetty has filed an emergency habeas corpus petition challenging her detention by ICE in the Georgia detention centre. A federal judge, on August 13, ordered the immigration agency to explain the legal basis for her detention within three days.
Venkata Vasamsetty ICE detention: What happened
2013: Became a lawful permanent resident/green card holder.
2022: Spent several months in India while recovering from Covid-19 and caring for an ailing parent.
Earlier deportation case: US government alleged she had abandoned her permanent residency; her side disputed this.
May 2026: Immigration judge dismissed the deportation case.
August 13: Federal judge ordered ICE to explain the legal basis for her detention within three days.
Now: Vasamsetty remains detained at Irwin County Detention Center, according to the ICE detainee locator.
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