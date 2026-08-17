Indian-origin grandma with a green card detained by ICE after 27 years in US

Venkata Vasamsetty, an Indian-origin US green card holder who has lived in the country for 27 years, has been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in North Carolina. Her detention came months after an immigration judge dismissed a deportation case against her.

Vasamsetty, a grandmother who works with special-needs students, was detained during a scheduled inspection and is currently being held at the Irwin County Detention Center in Georgia, according to ICE’s Online Detainee Locator System.

The detention came months after an immigration judge dismissed the Trump administration’s earlier deportation case against her, New York City-based news organisation Newsweek reported.