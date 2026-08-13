Using ChatGPT, Indian-origin teen allegedly kills mother, brother in US

A 17-year-old boy faces two murder charges after his mother and 14-year-old brother were found dead at their family home in Acton, Massachusetts. (Photo/AI-generated)

An Indian-origin teen has been charged with the murder of his mother and 14-year-old brother after they were found dead at their suburban home in Massachusetts, United States, ABC News reported.

The 17-year-old was apprehended in Wayland on Wednesday morning after allegedly fleeing Acton in his mother’s car a day earlier, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said.

He has been charged with two counts of murder, two counts of assault and battery on a household or family member, two counts of assault and battery, use of a vehicle without authority and theft of a motor vehicle in connection with the two deaths.