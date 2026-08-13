Using ChatGPT, Indian-origin teen allegedly kills mother, brother in US

Arjun Aravind was apprehended in Wayland after allegedly fleeing Acton in his mother's car, according to District Attorney Marian Ryan.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readUpdated: Aug 13, 2026 09:19 AM IST
A 17-year-old boy faces two murder charges after his mother and 14-year-old brother were found dead at their family home in Acton, Massachusetts.A 17-year-old boy faces two murder charges after his mother and 14-year-old brother were found dead at their family home in Acton, Massachusetts. (Photo/AI-generated)
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An Indian-origin teen has been charged with the murder of his mother and 14-year-old brother after they were found dead at their suburban home in Massachusetts, United States, ABC News reported.

The 17-year-old was apprehended in Wayland on Wednesday morning after allegedly fleeing Acton in his mother’s car a day earlier, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said.

He has been charged with two counts of murder, two counts of assault and battery on a household or family member, two counts of assault and battery, use of a vehicle without authority and theft of a motor vehicle in connection with the two deaths.

The teen allegedly showed “some concerning behaviour, including using the internet and ChatGPT” to make searches “regarding the killing of his family,” Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said.

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The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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