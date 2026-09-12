25 years after 9/11, Indian-origin taxi driver Gurvinder Singh’s story goes viral

A viral account says Gurvinder Singh gave hundreds of free rides in New York for 40 days after the September 11 attacks.

Written by: Mashkoora Khan
4 min readSep 12, 2026 06:42 PM IST First published on: Sep 12, 2026 at 06:42 PM IST
Indian immigrant taxiIndian immigrant taxi driver was at world trade center on 9/11, then gave free rides for 40 days. (Photo: X/@ShabbosK)

An Indian-origin taxi driver’s story of helping New Yorkers in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks has gone viral online, decades after the tragedy. In an X post shared ahead of the 25th anniversary of 9/11, Shabbos Kestenbaum recalled a conversation with his taxi driver, Gurvinder Singh, who reportedly told him he was at the World Trade Center on the morning of the attacks.

What Singh did after that day has drawn particular attention. According to Kestenbaum’s account, the immigrant driver spent the following 40 days giving free rides to people across New York who needed help, refusing payments from his passengers.

Kestenbaum also said Singh showed him a letter from then-New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani thanking him for his service to the city.

Indian immigrant’s act of service after 9/11

Kestenbaum said Singh had emigrated from India about 35 years ago and continued driving a taxi in New York.

The story has resonated widely online, with many users praising Singh for helping people at a time when New York was dealing with the aftermath of the attacks.

Kestenbaum said Singh also encourages his passengers to display American flags.

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Kestenbaum’s post was widely shared online, with users praising Singh’s reported decision to help New Yorkers without accepting payment.

‘Love all people, respect all people’

Singh had a message he wanted Kestenbaum to share ahead of the 9/11 anniversary.

“Love all people, respect all people. God bless you all and God bless America!”

Also read 9/11 at 25: What happened that morning and how it changed the world

The message became one of the most widely shared parts of the post, with users highlighting Singh’s emphasis on compassion and service.

Story draws praise online

Kestenbaum’s post attracted thousands of reactions, with commenters describing Singh’s actions as an example of the contributions immigrants make to American communities.

One user wrote, “I hope immigrants like him get the respect they deserve.”

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Another praised Singh as “a hard-working, honest immigrant” and said his actions showed how one person could make a positive difference in other people’s lives.

Others focused on Singh’s identity as a Sikh immigrant and praised his contribution to New York.

Also Read US Airport Security: Major changes 25 years after 9/11

One commenter wrote, “So many Sikhs are proud Americans, here legally and for generations, and providing a dignified and legal service to their fellow Americans as independent business owners.”

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A 9/11 story remembered 25 years later

The story comes as the United States marks 25 years since the September 11 attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 people and reshaped the country’s political and social landscape.

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While Singh’s account has spread widely through Kestenbaum’s post, details of his actions are based on Kestenbaum’s recollection and have not been independently verified in the material available here.

Still, the story has struck a chord online because it focuses not only on the tragedy of 9/11, but also on an individual act of service in the weeks that followed.

Mashkoora Khan
Mashkoora Khan
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Mashkoora Khan is a journalist and sub-editor on the global desk at The Indian Express. She actively covers issues around Canada visa, immigration policy, global affairs, and international developments. A trained multimedia journalist, she focuses on producing clear, accurate, and reader-centric explainers on policy-driven subjects that directly affect cross-border mobility and global audiences. Experience Mashkoora has worked across digital newsrooms and independent media platforms, with bylines in national and international publications including Al Jazeera, Down to Earth, The Wire, and Maktoob. Her professional experience spans breaking news, policy explainers, live coverage, and multimedia reporting. At The Indian Express, she is part of the global desk, where she contributes to daily international coverage and plays a role in editing and producing stories on foreign policy, immigration systems, and regulatory changes — particularly those related to Canada’s study, work, and permanent residence pathways. Expertise Her core areas of reporting include: • Canada visa and immigration: Coverage of policy updates, eligibility changes, application processes, and government announcements, with an emphasis on factual explainers and verified information. • Global affairs: Reporting on international politics, diplomacy, and geopolitical developments. • Migration and human impact: Stories that examine how policy decisions affect individuals, families, and migrant communities. Her work prioritises accuracy, sourcing, and  context, helping readers navigate complex systems without speculation or exaggeration. Authoritativeness and trustworthiness Mashkoora's reporting is grounded in official data, government releases, and on-record sources, in line with The Indian Express’ editorial standards. Her articles aim to distinguish clearly between verified information and developing updates, making her coverage a reliable reference point for readers seeking clarity on international and immigration-related issues. ... Read More

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