A ‘perfect wedding’ ends in tragedy: Indian-origin pilot killed in helicopter crash hours after saying ‘I do’

Dave Fiji and his wife on their wedding day. (Photo: Facebook@Jaison Mathew)

An Indian-origin man was killed in a helicopter crash in Atlanta, Georgia, soon after his wedding last Friday night, according to an Atlanta News First report.

The groom, Dave Fiji, and the pilot of the Robinson R66 helicopter in which he and his newlywed wife, Jesni, were travelling, died when it crashed near their wedding venue in Dawsonville.

Jesni survived the accident and is recuperating at a metro Atlanta hospital, reported Atlanta News First.

Dave himself was a pilot with Delta Air Lines.

How his big day met a tragic end

The couple got married at The Revere in Dawsonville in a grand ceremony attended by about 400 guests.