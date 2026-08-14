Indian-origin man pleads guilty to accessing child sexual abuse material in US

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An Indian-origin man has pleaded guilty in a federal court in New Jersey to knowingly accessing child sexual exploitation material involving a prepubescent minor, the US Department of Justice said.
Abhishek Vijaykumar, a resident of New Jersey, accessed the illicit material in March 2024, according to the Justice Department. Investigators later found more than 200 images on his electronic devices, including one depicting the sexual abuse of a three-year-old child by an adult male.
Vijaykumar entered his guilty plea on Wednesday. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on January 6, 2027.
The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Newark Field Office, with assistance from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit.
Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division said the guilty plea marked another step in the authorities’ efforts to combat child sexual exploitation.
“The FBI will continue its relentless quest to identify and stop those who abuse and exploit children,” Stefanie Roddy, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Newark Field Office, said.
Roddy described the guilty plea as a “bittersweet victory”, noting that while it represented progress in the case, it also underscored the abuse suffered by children depicted in the material.
Vijaykumar’s final sentence will be determined by a federal district court judge. The court will consider the US Sentencing Guidelines along with other statutory factors before deciding the punishment.
The Justice Department did not provide further details about how investigators identified the material or whether additional charges or arrests are expected in connection with the case.
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