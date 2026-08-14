Indian-origin man pleads guilty to accessing child sexual abuse material in US

US authorities said investigators found more than 200 images of child sexual exploitation material on his electronic devices. (Image for representation)

An Indian-origin man has pleaded guilty in a federal court in New Jersey to knowingly accessing child sexual exploitation material involving a prepubescent minor, the US Department of Justice said.

Abhishek Vijaykumar, a resident of New Jersey, accessed the illicit material in March 2024, according to the Justice Department. Investigators later found more than 200 images on his electronic devices, including one depicting the sexual abuse of a three-year-old child by an adult male.

Vijaykumar entered his guilty plea on Wednesday. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on January 6, 2027.

FBI investigation into child exploitation material

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Newark Field Office, with assistance from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit.