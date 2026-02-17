Bajaj
'Illegal alien from India': ICE detains man in New Jersey for alleged sexual assault of minor

Detailing the charges against the Indian national, ICE in a post on X identified the man as Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli and wrote that he is “a criminal illegal alien from India.”

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readFeb 17, 2026 03:22 PM IST First published on: Feb 17, 2026 at 03:22 PM IST
Indian detained in USICE also posted a photograph of Kottapalli on X with “child rapist” written on it. (Photo: X/ @ICEgov)

An Indian-origin man has been detained by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for multiple offences, including allegedly sexually assaulting a minor in New Jersey.

Detailing the charges against the Indian national, ICE in a post on X identified the man as Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli and wrote that he is “a criminal illegal alien from India” who has pending charges for sexual assault and larceny in New Jersey.

ICE further stated, “We’ll keep him in custody pending removal proceedings.” The case is still in the legal process, and the allegations levelled by the immigration agency have not been proved against Kottapalli.

The ICE also posted a photograph of Kottapalli on X with “child rapist” written on it.

What are the charges levelled against Indian national?

The ICE said Kottapalli will remain in its custody for serious charges which remain pending, including:

  • Sexual assault of a child under 13
  • Shoplifting
  • Public disorder

However, the ICE has not shared further details regarding the criminal case against Kottapalli or how long the immigration process could take.

Under US President Donald Trump’s second tenure, ICE has intensified its drive against illegal immigrants who have been residing in the US without proper documents.

Over 3,800 Indians deported from US in 2025

More than 3,800 Indian nationals were deported from the United States in 2025, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh informed the Rajya Sabha in a written response to a query.

The government also informed locations of Indian consulates in the US and the corresponding number of deportations in 2025, including:

  • Consulate of India in New York- 47
  • Consulate of India in Atlanta- 31
  • Consulate of India in Houston- 234
  • Consulate of India in San Francisco- 49
  • Consulate of India in Seattle- 31

“Such deportations are subject to an unambiguous verification of their Indian nationality,” Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh said.

Express Global Desk

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends.

