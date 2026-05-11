‘It started with a cough’: 37-year-old Indian techie dies in California after rare soil fungus overwhelms lungs

A 37-year-old Indian-origin tech professional has died in California after contracting Valley Fever, a rare fungal infection, according to a fundraiser set up by his family on GoFundMe.

Chiranjeevi Kolla died on May 5 in Walnut Creek after spending nearly a month in intensive care. The fundraiser, created by a relative, said he is survived by his wife, Pavani Marella, and their five-year-old son.

“He was the kind of person who never raised his voice and was respected by everyone around him,” the post said.

According to the fundraiser, Kolla first developed flu-like symptoms, including a persistent cough, in early April. As his condition worsened, he went to the emergency room, where doctors initially suspected severe pneumonia.

“Tests later confirmed Valley Fever, which severely affected his lungs,” the post said.



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He was later placed on a ventilator in the ICU. After about 30 days of treatment and respiratory support, he died on May 5.

The fundraiser said his wife stayed with him throughout his hospitalisation while also caring for their young son.

“He kept asking when his father was coming home,” the post said.

It added that Kolla was the family’s primary earner, and the funds will be used for hospital bills, funeral arrangements in the US and India, daily expenses, childcare, and the child’s education.

What is Valley Fever?

Valley Fever, or coccidioidomycosis, is caused by inhaling spores of the Coccidioides fungus, found in soil in parts of California and the southwestern United States.

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Most people experience mild or no symptoms. In some cases, the infection can become severe and affect the lungs. Common symptoms include fever, cough, chest pain, fatigue, and breathing difficulty.

Health experts say serious cases are uncommon but can occur, especially in people with weakened immunity or underlying conditions.