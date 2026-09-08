Indian Americans turn to Democrats ahead of US midterms: Why it matters

For the Congressional vote, Democrats remain the top choice as they hold an advantage on voters’ top issue. (Photo: Donald Trump/ X)

Indian-American voters are strongly favouring Democratic candidates ahead of the November US midterm elections, even as many Asian American and Pacific Islander voters report feeling politically exhausted, according to a new national survey.

According to the data, 16 million Asian American and Pacific Islander or AAPI voters will be eligible in 2026, including 1.6 million newly eligible voters since the 2022 midterm polls. The stats show strong interest in the November 3 US midterm elections: 90 per cent of AAPI registered voters say they plan to vote in the 2026 midterms, up from 84 per cent in 2022 and 86 per cent in 2018.

. US Midterms 2026 Indian-American voters lean Democratic A new survey of Asian American and Pacific Islander voters shows where Indian Americans stand on the 2026 midterm races — and how that compares with the wider AAPI electorate. Indian-American voters If the election were held today US Senate Democrat 66% Republican 22% US House Democrat 66% Republican 18% For comparison: all AAPI voters Senate Democrat60% Republican24% House Democrat64% Republican22% Source: 2026 Asian American Voter Survey, Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote (APIAVote) & AAPI Data, released Aug 26, 2026. Based on 2,066 registered voters surveyed June 3-July 27; Indian-American subgroup of 242 respondents (Senate finding based on 148). Remaining share in each race reflects other-party and undecided responses. Express InfoGenIE · Global Desk .

66% of American Indians favour Democrats

Among the American Indian voters, 66 per cent are backing Democratic candidates in the Senate race. About 42 per cent of Filipino voters have also shown support for the Democratic Party; however, Filipino voters are the only group in which Republican preference (49 per cent) exceeds Democratic preference.