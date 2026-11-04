Indian-American candidates in the US Midterms: Who is winning and who is trailing

Indian-American Democrats Suhas Subramanyam and Aruna Miller have won re-election, according to NBC News projections. Pia Dandiya, another Indian-American Democrat, is ahead in a close House race in Florida. Republican Vivek Ramaswamy lost the Ohio governor’s race to Democrat Amy Acton, AP and NBC News projected. The figures come from the US midterm elections on Tuesday, and many other races have not yet been called.
Subramanyam wins a second term in Virginia
NBC News projected that Subramanyam won Virginia’s 10th congressional district. With about 82 per cent of the expected vote counted, he had around 63 per cent. Republican Dave Beckwith had 35 per cent. Subramanyam also faced independent Ahsen Malik.
He first took office in 2025 and now gets a second two-year term. In 2024, he became the first Indian-American from Virginia elected to Congress.
Miller keeps her post in Maryland
Aruna Miller won another term as Maryland’s lieutenant governor, after NBC News projected that Democratic Governor Wes Moore won re-election. Miller ran on the ticket with Moore. They beat Republican Rob Krop, who ran with former state delegate Dan Cox.
Her win means an Indian-American keeps one of the top state executive posts in the US.
Dandiya leads in Florida’s 22nd district
In Florida’s 22nd district, Democrat Pia Dandiya led Republican Casey Askar by about 52 per cent to 48 per cent, NBC figures showed. About 94 per cent of the expected vote had been counted, or around 280,000 ballots. Few ballots were left, so her lead was hard to close.
Ramaswamy loses in Ohio
Democrat Amy Acton won the Ohio governor’s race and beat Republican Vivek Ramaswamy, AP and NBC News projected. NBC’s count showed Acton with 50.9 per cent and Ramaswamy with 45.8 per cent. AP said Acton is the first Democrat to win the seat in 20 years and the first woman elected governor of Ohio.
- Subramanyam took about 63 per cent of the vote to Beckwith’s 35 per cent, with about 82 per cent counted.
- He was Virginia’s first Indian-American member of Congress when he was elected in 2024.
- Miller won as Wes Moore’s running mate, after NBC projected that Moore won re-election.
- Dandiya led Askar by about 52 per cent to 48 per cent.
- Ramaswamy lost to Acton in Ohio, 45.8 per cent to 50.9 per cent, according to NBC.