Indian-American candidates in the US Midterms: Who is winning and who is trailing

Indian-American Democrats Suhas Subramanyam and Aruna Miller have won re-election, according to NBC News projections. Pia Dandiya, another Indian-American Democrat, is ahead in a close House race in Florida. Republican Vivek Ramaswamy lost the Ohio governor’s race to Democrat Amy Acton, AP and NBC News projected. The figures come from the US midterm elections on Tuesday, and many other races have not yet been called.

Subramanyam wins a second term in Virginia

NBC News projected that Subramanyam won Virginia’s 10th congressional district. With about 82 per cent of the expected vote counted, he had around 63 per cent. Republican Dave Beckwith had 35 per cent. Subramanyam also faced independent Ahsen Malik.