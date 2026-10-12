US immigration agents search Trump critic congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s home

Ilhan Omar home raid: US immigration agents searched the Minnesota Democrat’s Washington, DC-area residence under a judicially authorised warrant in a criminal investigation.

Written by: Nischai Vats
1 min readNew DelhiOct 12, 2026 09:45 PM IST First published on: Oct 12, 2026 at 09:36 PM IST
Ilhan Omar SearchRep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., takes questions during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/ File)

US immigration agents conducted a pre-dawn raid on Monday at the home of Democratic Representative of Minnesota, Ilhan Omar, who is an outspoken critic of US President Donald Trump, as part of a “criminal investigation,” reports stated.

A US Justice Department spokesperson told the BBC that Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents “executed a judicially authorized search warrant” at the home of Omar, which is situated in the Washington, D.C., area. According to a person familiar with the matter, the raid is being conducted in relation to alleged immigration fraud, and is a part of investigation concerns surrounding the Somali-born lawmaker’s immigration paperwork, which was completed and submitted by her late father when she was a child.

A Justice Department spokesperson, in an email response to Reuters, stated, “Today in ​the Washington, DC area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice. This enforcement action is part of an ​ongoing federal investigation.”

Nischai Vats
Nischai Vats
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Nischai Vats is a Deputy Copy Editor at The Indian Express. His work primarily covers US politics and visa and immigration policy, alongside broader international developments, with an emphasis on accuracy, verification, and clear explainers. Experience Nischai joined The Indian Express in May 2024 where he works on writing, editing, and refining high-impact stories for digital platforms. His role involves ensuring editorial consistency, factual accuracy, and clarity in coverage of complex policy-driven subjects. Earlier in his career, he worked across Indian digital newsrooms in reporting and editing roles, including stints at Inshorts, Newslaundry, Tiranga TV, and Catch News. His newsroom experience spans rapid digital publishing, ground reporting, and copy editing across national, civic, and policy beats. Expertise His core areas of focus include: US politics and governance: Coverage of American political developments, executive actions, and policy shifts. US visa and immigration policy: Reporting and editing stories on visa categories, regulatory changes, and immigration pathways affecting global audiences. Editorial accuracy and copy editing: Ensuring clarity, language precision, and verification in fast-paced digital news environments. Authoritativeness and trustworthiness Nischai's journalism is grounded in verified sources, official documentation, and clear attribution, in line with The Indian Express’ editorial standards. His background across reporting and editing enables him to translate complex policy updates into reliable, reader-friendly coverage. ... Read More

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