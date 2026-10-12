US immigration agents search Trump critic congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s home

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., takes questions during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/ File)

US immigration agents conducted a pre-dawn raid on Monday at the home of Democratic Representative of Minnesota, Ilhan Omar, who is an outspoken critic of US President Donald Trump, as part of a “criminal investigation,” reports stated.

A US Justice Department spokesperson told the BBC that Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents “executed a judicially authorized search warrant” at the home of Omar, which is situated in the Washington, D.C., area. According to a person familiar with the matter, the raid is being conducted in relation to alleged immigration fraud, and is a part of investigation concerns surrounding the Somali-born lawmaker’s immigration paperwork, which was completed and submitted by her late father when she was a child.