New Idaho shooting video shows a hero confronting gunman at In-N-Out Burger

Three people were killed and seven injured, while several bystanders confronted or distracted the gunman.

Newly released police footage from the mass shooting at an In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls, Idaho, shows a nearby store employee confronting the gunman and slowing the attack, an intervention authorities say likely saved lives. The July shooting left three people dead and seven injured before the gunman, 24-year-old Chad Williams, died by suicide.

The gunman reportedly approached the drive-thru window four times and opened fire, killing an In-N-Out employee. Officials said the intervention by the man had prevented further deaths. Police also said at least three other people confronted the shooter with their own weapons, while several others rushed to help and comfort victims.