New Idaho shooting video shows a hero confronting gunman at In-N-Out Burger

Newly released police footage from the mass shooting at an In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls, Idaho, shows a nearby store employee confronting the gunman and slowing the attack, an intervention authorities say likely saved lives. The July shooting left three people dead and seven injured before the gunman, 24-year-old Chad Williams, died by suicide.
The gunman reportedly approached the drive-thru window four times and opened fire, killing an In-N-Out employee. Officials said the intervention by the man had prevented further deaths. Police also said at least three other people confronted the shooter with their own weapons, while several others rushed to help and comfort victims.
As the shooting unfolded, employees from nearby stores fled to a walking trail. Police said the gunman later headed towards the trail, where he encountered two people, including a man who spoke to him while keeping his hands raised. The man distracted the gunman, potentially preventing him from pursuing others on the trail.
Gunman moved across multiple locations before dying by suicide
Ten people were shot in different locations, including inside the restaurant, outside the premises, on a busy adjoining road and at a car charging station in a visitors centre parking lot, Police Chief Matthew Hicks said. Investigators have not yet established a motive for the shooting. The gunman, identified as 24-year-old Chad Williams, later died by suicide.
Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks praised the man for his courage and composure, saying his actions likely gave others time to escape harm.
Bystanders and off-duty officer tried to stop the attack
Hicks also praised an off-duty state trooper who fired at Williams from inside the restaurant and former police officer AJ James, who was wounded while confronting the gunman.
Authorities had earlier credited an armed civilian who fired back and helped divert Williams away from the restaurant.
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