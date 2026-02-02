‘ICE Out’: Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Kehlani use Grammy Awards to condemn US immigration agency

Several musicians used the 2026 Grammy Awards to criticise US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), with many wearing protest pins and others directly addressing the issue in speeches and interviews.

Artists including Bad Bunny, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Billie Eilish, Kehlani and Joni Mitchell were seen wearing pins reading “ICE Out” at Sunday night’s ceremony in Los Angeles. The gesture followed similar displays at the Golden Globes last month.

The pins were worn in solidarity with protests against ICE across the US, including in Minneapolis, following the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. Good, a 37-year-old mother, was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on 7 January.

Bad Bunny received a standing ovation while accepting the award for Best Música Urbana Album after opening his speech with a statement against ICE.

“Before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say ICE OUT,” he said. He continued: “We’re not savages, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans. More powerful than hate is love.”

Bad Bunny accepts the award for album of the year for "Debí Tirar Más Fotos" during the 68th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Singer Kehlani wore an “ICE Out” pin on the red carpet and later criticised immigration authorities during her acceptance speeches. She won Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for Folded.

Kehlani arrives at the 68th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles.

“Together, we’re stronger in numbers, and we must speak against all the injustice going on in the world right now,” Kehlani said on stage. She ended her speech by repeating: “F* ICE.” Earlier in the evening, Kehlani told The Hollywood Reporter she wanted artists to speak out. “I wanted to say f* ICE,” she said.

“I think everybody — we’re too powerful of a group to all be in a room at the same time and not make some kind of statement about what’s happening in our country.”

Justin and Hailey Bieber were also photographed wearing “ICE Out” pins, as were Billie Eilish, Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Margo Price and Rhiannon Giddens.

Justin Bieber, left, and Hailey Bieber arrive at the 68th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Mitchell wore the pin while accepting the award for Best Historical Album for Joni Mitchell Archives – Volume 4: The Asylum Years (1976–1980).

Jazz singer Samara Joy said she chose to wear the pin to show support for people affected by immigration enforcement.

Samara Joy poses in the press room with the award for best jazz vocal album for "Portrait" during the 68th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles.

“Now is not the time to stay silent,” she told Variety. “It’s important to speak up for those who can’t.”

She added: “I don’t want to draw attention to myself without recognising the humanity of people experiencing tragedies around the world.”

Justin Vernon of Bon Iver, who was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album, told the Associated Press that he wore a whistle to honour people documenting ICE operations.

“The real work is being done by observers on the ground in Minneapolis,” Vernon said. “We just want to shout them out.”

The statements and symbols marked one of the most openly political moments of the night, with artists using the high-profile event to draw attention to immigration enforcement and related protests across the US.