US ICE arrests 2 Indians in cases linked to child offence and $60,000 theft

The arrests were part of a wider crackdown that, according to ICE, focused on individuals with criminal records.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMay 8, 2026 09:27 AM IST First published on: May 8, 2026 at 09:27 AM IST
United statesICE said the weekend crackdown targeted undocumented immigrants with criminal records. (Photo: X/@DHSgov)

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said it has arrested two Indian nationals with prior criminal convictions in the United States as part of a weekend operation targeting undocumented immigrants.

The agency identified the two as Hemant Khann-Kumar and Rinkeshkumar Kaushikbhai Patel.

According to ICE, Khann-Kumar had been convicted in Contra Costa County, California, for an attempted lewd act upon a child. Patel was convicted in Bradley County, Tennessee, for conspiracy to commit theft involving more than $60,000.

ICE said Patel had received a six-year sentence, which was later suspended after he served less than a year in prison. “ICE took custody of him from the Bradley County Jail and will hold him pending removal proceedings,” the agency said.

The arrests were part of a wider crackdown that, according to ICE, focused on individuals with criminal records.

“ICE arrested numerous… criminals,” Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said, adding that the agency continues to carry out enforcement actions.

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ICE said both individuals are now in its custody and could face deportation proceedings under US immigration law.

The agency also explained that it works with local law enforcement through detainers, which request authorities to inform ICE before releasing an undocumented person so that federal officers can take custody.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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