US ICE arrests 2 Indians in cases linked to child offence and $60,000 theft

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said it has arrested two Indian nationals with prior criminal convictions in the United States as part of a weekend operation targeting undocumented immigrants.

The agency identified the two as Hemant Khann-Kumar and Rinkeshkumar Kaushikbhai Patel.

According to ICE, Khann-Kumar had been convicted in Contra Costa County, California, for an attempted lewd act upon a child. Patel was convicted in Bradley County, Tennessee, for conspiracy to commit theft involving more than $60,000.

Under @POTUS Trump and @SecMullinDHS, our NICE officers NEVER take a day off.



This weekend, @ICEgov arrests included numerous murderers, pedophiles, sex criminals, violent assailants, drug traffickers, and fraudsters: — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 4, 2026

ICE said Patel had received a six-year sentence, which was later suspended after he served less than a year in prison. “ICE took custody of him from the Bradley County Jail and will hold him pending removal proceedings,” the agency said.

The arrests were part of a wider crackdown that, according to ICE, focused on individuals with criminal records.

“ICE arrested numerous… criminals,” Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said, adding that the agency continues to carry out enforcement actions.

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ICE said both individuals are now in its custody and could face deportation proceedings under US immigration law.

The agency also explained that it works with local law enforcement through detainers, which request authorities to inform ICE before releasing an undocumented person so that federal officers can take custody.