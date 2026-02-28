‘I get along very well with Pakistan’: Trump signals support for Islamabad amid ‘open war’ with Taliban

US President Donald Trump said he is open to intervening in the ongoing conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan, but stressed that he shares a strong relationship with Pakistan’s leadership.
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump said, “I would (intervene). But I get along with Pakistan very very well. They have a great Prime Minister, a great General. They have a great leader. Two of the people that I really respect a lot. Pakistan is doing terrifically well.” His remarks were reported by Reuters.
Trump’s comments come as tensions between Islamabad and Kabul have escalated following a series of cross-border strikes. Pakistan has described the situation as “open war” after launching airstrikes in Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia. The strikes marked the first time Islamabad directly targeted Taliban-controlled cities over allegations that militants were being harboured across the border.
Both sides have reported casualties, though the figures could not be independently verified. Pakistan said 12 of its soldiers were killed in recent clashes, while Afghan authorities said 13 Taliban fighters died. Each side has claimed higher losses on the opposing side.
Despite the escalation, the Taliban administration in Afghanistan has signalled that it is open to talks.
Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the group prefers dialogue to resolve disputes.
The United States has said it is closely monitoring the situation. A senior State Department official expressed support for Pakistan’s right to defend itself against Taliban attacks while also offering condolences for those killed.
The renewed fighting has raised concerns about stability along the long and porous border shared by the two countries.