‘I get along very well with Pakistan’: Trump signals support for Islamabad amid ‘open war’ with Taliban

US President Donald Trump said he is open to intervening in the ongoing conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan, but stressed that he shares a strong relationship with Pakistan’s leadership.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump said, “I would (intervene). But I get along with Pakistan very very well. They have a great Prime Minister, a great General. They have a great leader. Two of the people that I really respect a lot. Pakistan is doing terrifically well.” His remarks were reported by Reuters.