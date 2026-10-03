Ohio Hindu temple attacked with bricks: ‘Online hate has morphed’

A Hindu temple in Ohio’s Greater Cleveland area was attacked with bricks on Friday afternoon, shattering windows while priests and devotees were inside, the Hindu American Foundation (HAF) and the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) said.

The Shree Swaminarayan Vadtal Dham Hindu Mandir in Richmond Heights was attacked around 1:30 pm local time, HAF said in a post on X. The organisation said bricks were thrown at the temple, causing “significant damage”, and that surveillance footage was available and being reviewed by authorities.

CoHNA said the attack occurred while priests and some devotees were inside the temple and that windows were shattered. The organisation urged Richmond Heights Mayor Kim Thomas and local law enforcement to condemn the incident and take swift action against those responsible.