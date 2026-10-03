Ohio Hindu temple attacked with bricks: ‘Online hate has morphed’

A Hindu temple in Ohio’s Greater Cleveland area was attacked with bricks on Friday afternoon, shattering windows while priests and devotees were inside, the Hindu American Foundation (HAF) and the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) said.
CoHNA said the attack occurred while priests and some devotees were inside the temple and that windows were shattered. The organisation urged Richmond Heights Mayor Kim Thomas and local law enforcement to condemn the incident and take swift action against those responsible.
⚠️Hindu temple attacked in Ohio today| At 1:30 PM today, the Shree Swaminarayan Vadtal Dham Hindu Mandir in Richmond Heights, Ohio was attacked by perpetrator(s) who threw bricks at the temple causing significant damage.
There was no immediate public identification of a suspect or confirmation of an arrest. Authorities have also not publicly established a motive for the attack.
HAF described the incident as a possible hate crime and said it was alerting the FBI and the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. It also called on elected leaders and government agencies to condemn what it described as hateful rhetoric directed at Hindu and Indian-American communities.
“This is real now. Online hate has morphed into a real-world attack on a Hindu temple,” HAF executive director Suhag Shukla said in a post on X, calling for the surveillance footage to be reviewed and the perpetrator to be identified.
Act of ‘Hinduphobia’: CoHNA
CoHNA described the incident as an act of “Hinduphobia” and said it came as Hindus in Ohio were beginning celebrations for Hindu Heritage Month, with Navratri due to begin in less than 10 days. The organisation did not provide evidence establishing a religious motive for the attack.
Story continues below this ad
The incident comes amid concerns raised by Hindu-American organisations over vandalism and attacks targeting Hindu religious sites in the US. CoHNA has documented previous incidents, including vandalism at Hindu temples in New York, California and elsewhere. However, it is yet to be established whether the latest attack has any connection with the earlier incidents.
The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More