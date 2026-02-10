Bajaj
‘We were on a family vacation’: Trump’s Commerce Secretary Lutnick admits to lunch on Epstein’s infamous island

The calls for Lutnick to step down are growing as the newly released documents reveal that the commerce secretary’s business and personal relationship with Epstein was more extensive than previously known.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readFeb 10, 2026 10:50 PM IST First published on: Feb 10, 2026 at 09:24 PM IST
commerce secretary lutnick, eptseinWhile testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday, Lutnick accepted that he had lunch with Epstein during the family vacation. (Photos: AP)

US President Donald Trump’s Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Tuesday acknowledged that he and his family had lunch on the infamous private island of disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during a family vacation.

While testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday, Lutnick accepted that he had lunch with Epstein during the family vacation. “I did have lunch with him, as I was on a boat going across on a family vacation,” he said.

There have been calls in the corridors of Washington that Lutnick should step down as country’s commerce secretary over his ties with deceased paedophile and senators like Democrat Adam Schiff, and Representative Ro Khanna have said that Lutnick should be “out of” President Trump’s Cabinet.

Detailing the lunch he had with Epstein, Lutnick told the Senate Committee, “My wife was with me, as were my four children and nannies. I had another couple with – they were there as well, with their children.”

Trump’s commerce secretary added, “And we had lunch on the island, that is true, for an hour. And we left with all of my children, with my nannies and my wife, all together. We were on a family vacation.”

The calls for Lutnick to step down are growing as the newly released documents by the US Justice Department reveal that the commerce secretary’s business and personal relationship with Epstein was more extensive than previously known.

Earlier, Lutnick had said that he had cut off his contact with Epstein after 2005, years before the disgraced financier was convicted of child sex trafficking charges. But the documents in the latest tranche of Epstein files reveal that Lutnick was still in communication with the paedophile years later.

The documents showed that in December 2012, Epstein invited Lutnick for lunch at his controversial private island in the Caribbean.

Lutnick, during his testimony, said that he “barely had anything to do with that person.”

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

