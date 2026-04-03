Inside ‘The Beast’: How Trump fired Pam Bondi during a Supreme Court ride amid Epstein Files row

US President Donald Trump on Thursday dismissed Attorney General Pam Bondi, following growing dissatisfaction with her performance. The displeasure was prominent over how files tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were handled reported BBC. Trump was also frustrated that Bondi had not acted swiftly enough in pursuing legal cases against individuals he viewed as political opponents, the news website quoted sources.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who previously served as Trump’s personal lawyer, will now temporarily take charge of the Justice Department, the president announced on social media.

Attorney General Pam Bondi began her Wednesday alongside President Donald Trump, stepping out of the White House with him and heading toward the presidential limousine for a brief trip to the Supreme Court. It was during that short ride in “The Beast” that she was told her tenure was coming to an end.

Wall Street Journal cited a person familiar with the exchange who said Trump told her, “I think it’s time”, signalling her removal.

What followed mirrored the uneven nature of her 14 months in office.

Bondi spent much of Wednesday alongside Trump, including a visit to the United States Supreme Court and attendance at an Easter gathering, before later watching his national address on the Iran conflict.

At the court, she observed proceedings as Solicitor General D John Sauer faced questioning from justices over the administration’s attempt to restrict birthright citizenship.

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The two sat near each other during the hearing, though Trump later moved seats. At one point, Bondi asked if she could remain in her role until the summer, but the request was turned down, WSJ reported.

Responding to a query by WSJ via text on Thursday, Bondi said, “It’s ALL so positive.”

‘American patriot and loyal friend’

In his post, Trump commended Bondi as a “great American patriot” and “loyal friend”, crediting her with leading a broad crackdown on crime. He added that she would soon transition to a private-sector role, though no specifics were provided.

Bondi, in a separate statement, described her time in office as “the honour of a lifetime”, highlighting her role in advancing Trump’s agenda on public safety. She said she would spend the coming weeks handing over responsibilities to Blanche, who in turn expressed gratitude to Trump and pledged to continue efforts to maintain national security.

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When did Trump Decide to remove her?

The decision to replace her had already been made earlier in the week, but the discussions had been ongoing since the start of the year. Sources BBC cited said Trump informed Bondi during a White House meeting on Wednesday that he intended to replace her. Trump was unhappy with how the Justice Department handled files related to Jeffrey Epstein and was also frustrated by the lack of successful prosecutions against several of his political opponents.

While Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin has been discussed as a possible successor, no final decision has been made. Officials said Trump is also watching how interim Attorney General Todd Blanche performs.

Other names have also surfaced as potential replacements, including U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been mentioned in the past, though some close to Trump oppose the idea.

Bondi’s term in office

Throughout her tenure, Bondi often appeared eager to align with the president’s priorities, including initiating investigations into figures he targeted. Some of these efforts, however, were viewed by career prosecutors as weak and were later halted by judges or grand juries.

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During her tenure, Bondi was known for forcefully backing Trump’s priorities and reshaping the Justice Department’s traditional independence from the White House in investigative matters.

A former attorney general in Florida, Bondi had focused on tackling violent crime and rebuilding confidence among Trump supporters, particularly after federal prosecutors brought two criminal cases against Trump during his time out of office.

However, controversy surrounding the Epstein-related documents overshadowed much of her time in office. Critics, including some of Trump’s allies and Republican lawmakers, accused her of mishandling or withholding information tied to federal sex-trafficking probes involving Epstein, a financier with connections to influential figures.

Those close to both figures say her dismissal was not triggered by a single event, but by a buildup of frustrations, including Trump’s dissatisfaction with the department’s public perception and media coverage.

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The WSJ report stated that Trump’s frustration with Bondi was persistent. He had even considered appointing special counsels to take over responsibilities he felt were not being handled effectively. In private settings, he reportedly criticized her performance sharply, at times calling it “terrible.”

In response, Bondi sought backing from senior administration officials and members of Congress, both publicly and in conversations with Trump. While this support extended her time in office, it did not fully address the president’s concerns.

Privately, Bondi told associates she felt constant pressure to deliver beyond what was feasible, adding that some expectations placed on her went beyond her authority.

Political fallout

The Epstein files became a major political liability for Trump, reviving scrutiny of his past association with Epstein – a relationship he has said ended many years ago. Trump was also influenced by voices outside the administration, including advisers who believed Bondi was not aggressive enough.

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His earlier preference for a more combative attorney general was evident in his initial pick of Matt Gaetz, whose nomination faltered amid controversy. Bondi, seen as a more measured and experienced option, ultimately struggled to meet those expectations.

Bondi’s removal could signal a shift in Justice Department strategy, potentially intensifying efforts to pursue cases against Trump’s critics.

She is the second senior official to exit recently, following the removal of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in early March amid concerns over her leadership and immigration policies.

The clash over Epstein records

Bondi consistently defended her handling of the Epstein files, arguing that the Trump administration had been more transparent than its predecessors and that officials had worked quickly to review extensive documentation.

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At a congressional hearing in February, she responded to criticism by targeting lawmakers with political counterattacks.

Earlier, Bondi had fueled speculation by suggesting that a client list linked to Epstein was under review. But when initial disclosures largely contained already public material, the Justice Department and FBI later declared the case closed, stating no further releases were necessary.

That decision triggered bipartisan backlash, culminating in legislation passed in November requiring the department to disclose nearly all remaining records.

Even after the release of roughly three million pages, controversy persisted, with lawmakers objecting to redactions and the exposure of some victims’ identities.

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The Republican-led House Oversight Committee subsequently voted to subpoena Bondi, and she is scheduled to testify on April 14.