How bid to impeach US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth failed in House

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The bid to impeach Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has failed in the US House of Representatives. The impeachment notice was moved in the House by Republican congressman Thomas Massie. He accused Hegseth of waging war on Iran without congressional authorisation and misusing his official position.
The House majority has agreed to refer the impeachment articles to a separate committee instead. Only Massie voted against sending the resolution to the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee, reported the BBC.
Hegseth later described the effort to impeach him as “farce” and “sabotage”.
The bid to remove Hegseth, one of US President Donald Trump’s closest aides, failed in a 211-204 vote. Several Representatives skipped vote. This included 11 Democrats.
While there is a certain amount of dissidence within the Republicans after the Midterms drubbing, the bid to remove Hegseth from his Cabinet post was in itself a long shot as a majority of Republicans would have been needed to directly go against Trump for it to succeed.
Trump calls Hegseth ‘a Great American Patriot’
Celebrating the backfired impeachment bid, Trump in a post on Truth Social, said the move “has miserably FAILED”.
“Again, Victories in Venezuela and Iran, the Best Recruitment Numbers in the History of the Military (Long waiting lists to get in!), and Spirit like rarely seen before, led to the EXONERATION of a Great American Patriot,” Trump said.