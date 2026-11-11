How bid to impeach US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth failed in House

The bid to impeach Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has failed in the US House of Representatives. The impeachment notice was moved in the House by Republican congressman Thomas Massie. He accused Hegseth of waging war on Iran without congressional authorisation and misusing his official position.

The House majority has agreed to refer the impeachment articles to a separate committee instead. Only Massie voted against sending the resolution to the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee, reported the BBC.

Hegseth later described the effort to impeach him as “farce” and “sabotage”.

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The bid to remove Hegseth, one of US President Donald Trump’s closest aides, failed in a 211-204 vote. Several Representatives skipped vote. This included 11 Democrats.