Who is Kimberly Guilfoyle? ‘She dated my son…’: Trump as White House fires US ambassador to Greece

Kimberly Guilfoyle speaks as President Donald Trump listens at a reception celebrating Greek Independence Day in the East Room of the White House, March 24, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo)

Shortly after Donald Trump’s administration fired Kimberly Guilfoyle as ambassador to Greece, following reports of her misconduct, the US President on Tuesday sought to distance himself from her, his son Donald Trump Jr’s former fiancée.

“She, I guess, dated my son a long time ago,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday, playing down their family connection. “She went to Greece, she was doing a good job, but we didn’t like what we were reading.”

Trump’s comments marked a striking shift in tone towards a woman Trump had once described as a close friend and ally. Guilfoyle, a former prosecutor, Fox News host and prominent fundraiser for the Republican Party, rose through the conservative political world before being appointed Washington’s representative in Athens. Her diplomatic career has now ended amid allegations that she has strongly denied.

Who is Kimberly Guilfoyle?

Kimberly Guilfoyle is an American lawyer, former television personality, political fundraiser and diplomat who became a prominent figure in President Trump’s political circle through her media career and relationship with his eldest son.

PROFILE · US POLITICS Who is Kimberly Guilfoyle? From courtroom to cable TV to the Trump campaign and an embassy in Athens. AP AP PROSECUTOR FOX NEWS HOST REPUBLICAN FUNDRAISER AMBASSADOR TO GREECE Aged 57. Her time as US ambassador to Greece ended on Oct 13, 2026. Four careers LAW California prosecutor Worked in the San Francisco and Los Angeles district attorneys’ offices; appointed an assistant district attorney in San Francisco in 2000. MEDIA Fox News host Joined Fox News in 2006 as a legal analyst; co-hosted The Five from 2011 until she left the network in 2018. POLITICS Republican fundraiser Led fundraising for Trump’s 2020 campaign with the Republican National Committee and was a senior adviser to his re-election bid. DIPLOMACY US ambassador to Greece Sworn in in September 2025 after a July confirmation hearing, the first woman to hold the post. Her connection to the Trump family DT Donald Trump US President Son Political ally DJ Donald Trump Jr Kimberly Guilfoyle Former ambassador Former fiancée 2018 She and Donald Trump Jr become a couple. LATE 2020 The two get engaged. JULY 2024 Speaks on night three of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. DEC 2024 Photos of Trump Jr with Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson are published amid reports of a split. Hours later, Trump names Guilfoyle his pick for Greece, calling her a “close friend and ally”. DEC 2025 Trump Jr’s engagement to Anderson is announced. Guilfoyle tells The New York Times: “I’m happy for Don. I wish him, of course, all the best.” MAY 2026 Trump Jr marries Anderson in West Palm Beach, Florida. OCT 2026 Stepping down, she thanks Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio with “gratitude and respect” and says she remains a loyal Trump supporter. Why she left Athens REPORTED She asked Trump donor Eric Deters to pay a $100,000 American Express bill shortly before her confirmation; he did not pay. The Wall Street Journal REPORTED She promoted Greek construction firm Aktor Group and flew to Davos in January 2026 on a private jet with its CEO. The Wall Street Journal ON RECORD She calls the allegations “false” and says she will “vigorously defend” her name; her lawyer disputes the texts’ authenticity. Kimberly Guilfoyle on X; lawyer Jesse Binnall ON RECORD “We have asked Ambassador Guilfoyle to resign.” White House press secretary Katie Zacharia, Oct 13 ON RECORD Trump on Oct 12: “We’re not happy.” Donald Trump REPORTED The State Department’s inspector general is reviewing the allegations. AP, citing a US official Sources: Photo: AP. Axios; TIME; Forbes; The Wall Street Journal and AP via Axios, TIME and Forbes; Ballotpedia; Ynet; Newsweek; Fox News; Rev. Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar

Born in San Francisco, California, Guilfoyle studied at the University of California, Davis, before earning a law degree from the University of San Francisco School of Law. She began her professional career in the legal system, working as a prosecutor in San Francisco and later as a deputy district attorney in Los Angeles.

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Her background in criminal law helped her transition into television, where she appeared as a legal analyst before joining Fox News in 2026. She subsequently became a familiar face to American viewers as a conservative commentator and co-host of the network’s prime-time programme The Five.

From prosecutor to Fox News host

Guilfoyle’s move into broadcasting expanded her national profile. Her television appearances and outspoken conservative commentary made her a recognisable figure in Republican political circles.

She left Fox News in 2018 and moved into political campaigning and fundraising, becoming associated with pro-Trump political organisations. She later played a role in fundraising efforts supporting Trump’s presidential campaigns.

Guilfoyle also addressed the 2020 Republican National Convention, becoming one of the prominent public advocates for Trump and his political movement. Her public profile increasingly centred on Republican politics rather than her earlier legal career.

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After she quit Fox News in 2018, there were reports of workplace misconduct. Guilfoyle denied wrongdoing at the time. The allegations were separate from the more recent claims concerning her conduct as ambassador and her interactions with political donors.

How she became part of the Trump family’s inner circle

Guilfoyle began dating Donald Trump Jr. in 2028, bringing her closer to the former president’s family and political network. The couple became engaged in 2020, although reports later placed their separation in late 2024.

During their relationship, Guilfoyle became a regular presence at Trump campaign events and Republican gatherings. She delivered speeches, helped raise political funds and emerged as a prominent surrogate for Trump.

When Trump announced his intention to nominate her as ambassador to Greece in December 2024, her praised her experience in law, media and politics and described her as a close friend and ally.

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However, her personal relationship with Trump Jr. had ended by the time she took up the diplomatic post. Trump Jr. subsequently became engaged to Bettina Anderson.

However, her personal relationship with Trump Jr. had ended by the time she took up the diplomatic post. Trump Jr. subsequently became engaged to Bettina Anderson.

Why was Kimberly Guilfoyle appointed ambassador to Greece

Trump nominated Guilfoyle to represent the United States in Greece in December 2024. The US Senate confirmed her nomination in September 2024, and she formally assumed the position in Athens in November that year. She became the first woman to serve as US ambassador to Greece, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Her appointment placed a political loyalist in a strategically important diplomatic role. Greece is a NATO ally of the United States and occupies a significant position in the eastern Mediterranean, where military cooperation, energy supplies and regional security are major concerns.

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What led to her resignation?

Guilfoyle’s tenure came under scrutiny after reports by The Wall Street Journal raised allegations about her interactions with wealthy business figures and political donors.

One report alleged that she asked businessman Eric Deters to pay a $100,000 American Express bill. Deters was reportedly seeking access to the Trump administration over personal tax and legal matters. The newspaper reported that the request was made shortly before Guilfoyle’s Senate confirmation hearing in July 2025; Deters reportedly did not provide the money.

Other reports raised questions about her relationship with a lobbyist linked to a Greek energy company and alleged that she promoted the firm. Reuters also reported allegations involving her connections with wealthy Greek businesspeople and claims that she had offered access to US officials in exchange for money, gifts or favours.

Guilfoyle has denied them, saying in a statement on X: “These allegations are false, and I intend to vigorously defend my name, my reputation, and my integrity.”

She added that serving as US ambassador to Greece had been “the honor of a lifetime” and thanked Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for the opportunity.

The White House confirmed on Tuesday that the administration had asked her to resign. Trump’s new press secretary, Katie Zacharia, announced the decision during her first briefing, saying: “She has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well.”

(With inputs from agencies)