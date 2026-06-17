Hillary Clinton says Joe Biden’s 2024 run was a ‘terrible mistake’

Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks during a taping of an episode of The New Yorker Radio Hour at The 92nd Street Y on Monday, June 15, 2026, in New York. (AP photo)

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has said President Joe Biden made a “terrible mistake” by seeking a second term in 2024, arguing that his decision left Democrats in a difficult position and ultimately contributed to Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

Speaking at the 92nd Street Y in Manhattan, the 2016 Democratic nominee argued he had reneged on an earlier commitment to step aside, calling that broken promise catastrophic, The Guardian reported.

Hillary said, “He made a terrible mistake for himself, his legacy, and for the country.”

She described his decision to stay in the race as a terrible miscalculation and said once Biden refused to step aside and held on for as long as he did, it left the party in a deeply difficult position.