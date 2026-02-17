‘Get the files out’: Hillary Clinton alleges Trump admin ‘cover-up’ as 3 million Epstein pages name global elites

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at the Hotel Adlon Kempinski, in Berlin

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has accused the Trump administration of a “cover-up” in its handling of files related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“Get the files out. They are slow-walking it,” Clinton told the BBC in Berlin, where she was attending the annual World Forum.

‘We are willing to talk about it,’ says Hillary Clinton

The Clintons are due to appear before a congressional committee examining matters related to the case. Hillary Clinton is scheduled to testify on February 26, followed by Bill Clinton on February 27.

Former President Bill Clinton is also facing the heat as his name has appeared repeatedly in the Epstein files. He appears in several photographs, including images showing him in a swimming pool and hot tub.