H-1B setback for Indians? Plan to end 60-day safety net cleared by Trump White House

President Donald Trump gestures as he disembarks Air Force One upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Md, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. (AP Photo)

The Trump administration has moved closer to eliminating the 60-day grace period that allows H-1B and certain other foreign workers to remain in the US after losing their jobs, with the proposal clearing White House regulatory review. The rule has not yet taken effect and must still be published and go through the public-comment process.

The proposed change could have a significant impact on Indian professionals, who accounted for 71 per cent of approved H-1B petitions in fiscal 2024.

The proposal was prepared by the Department of Homeland Security, titled “Eliminating the Discretionary 60-day Grace Period,” and submitted to the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) on August 6. In an update provided on Thursday, the OIRA website indicated that the proposal (RIN: 1615-AD22) had cleared review.