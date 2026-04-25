3-year ‘H-1B freeze’ proposal: How the new ‘end H-1B Visa abuse act’ could ban families and bring down salary cap

Republican lawmakers in the US Congress has introduced a bill seeking a three-year pause on the H-1B visa programme. (Photo: AP)

A group of Republican lawmakers in the US Congress has introduced a bill seeking a three-year pause on the H-1B visa programme, arguing it is being used to replace American workers with lower-paid foreign labour, PTI reported.

The proposed “End H-1B Visa Abuse Act of 2026”, introduced by Eli Crane, calls for a temporary halt to the programme and major changes to how visas are issued. It suggests cutting the annual cap from 65,000 to 25,000, setting a minimum salary of $200,000, and preventing visa holders from bringing dependants.