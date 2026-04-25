3-year ‘H-1B freeze’ proposal: How the new ‘end H-1B Visa abuse act’ could ban families and bring down salary cap

Lawmakers said the changes are aimed at protecting domestic jobs.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 25, 2026 11:57 AM IST First published on: Apr 25, 2026 at 11:57 AM IST
H-1B VisaRepublican lawmakers in the US Congress has introduced a bill seeking a three-year pause on the H-1B visa programme. (Photo: AP)

A group of Republican lawmakers in the US Congress has introduced a bill seeking a three-year pause on the H-1B visa programme, arguing it is being used to replace American workers with lower-paid foreign labour, PTI reported.

The proposed “End H-1B Visa Abuse Act of 2026”, introduced by Eli Crane, calls for a temporary halt to the programme and major changes to how visas are issued. It suggests cutting the annual cap from 65,000 to 25,000, setting a minimum salary of $200,000, and preventing visa holders from bringing dependants.

The bill has been backed by several Republican lawmakers, including Brian Babin, Brandon Gill, Wesley Hunt, Keith Self, Andy Ogles, Paul Gosar and Tom McClintock. The H-1B visa programme is widely used by US companies to hire foreign workers, with Indian professionals forming a large share of recipients.

The bill proposes replacing the lottery system with a wage-based selection process and requires employers to confirm they cannot find qualified American workers. It also seeks to bar third-party staffing firms from hiring H-1B workers, prevent visa holders from taking multiple jobs, and stop them from moving to permanent residency.

Lawmakers said the changes are aimed at protecting domestic jobs. “The federal government should work for hardworking citizens, not the profit margins of massive corporations,” Crane said, according to PTI.

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Co-sponsor Paul Gosar said the programme has been “hijacked to replace American workers with cheaper foreign labour”, adding that the bill would “put American jobs first again”.

Another co-sponsor, Andy Ogles, said: “We will not let Americans become strangers in th

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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