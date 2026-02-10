New ‘EXILE Act’ targets H-1B visas: Why US lawmaker wants to abolish the programme used by 70% of Indians

The proposed legislation comes amid a broader tightening of US immigration policies.

By: Express Global Desk
Updated: Feb 10, 2026 07:22 PM IST
H-1B visaThe H-1B visa allows US companies to employ foreign professionals in specialised occupations and is widely used by Indian tech and healthcare professionals. (Source: Generated by AI)
A Republican lawmaker in the United States has introduced legislation seeking to abolish the H-1B visa programme, arguing that it has been misused by corporations to replace American workers with cheaper foreign labour.

US Representative Greg Steube of Florida’s 17th Congressional District has proposed the Ending Exploitative Imported Labour Exemptions (EXILE) Act, which aims to amend the Immigration and Nationality Act by terminating the H-1B visa system altogether. Steube said the programme undermines American workers and prioritises corporate interests over national well-being.

“Our workers and young people continue to be displaced and disenfranchised by the H-1B visa program that awards corporations and foreign competitors at the expense of our workforce. We cannot preserve the American dream for our children while forfeiting their share to non-citizens. That is why I am introducing the EXILE Act to put working Americans first again,” Steube said.

What is H-1B visa?

The H-1B visa allows US companies to employ foreign professionals in specialised occupations and is widely used by Indian tech and healthcare professionals. More than 80% of H-1B visa holders are reportedly Indian or Chinese nationals, with preference often given to younger workers, according to the statement accompanying the bill.

2025 US immigration policy

The proposed legislation comes amid a broader tightening of US immigration policies. US President Donald Trump, who has renewed calls for stricter immigration controls, has previously described alleged misuse of the H-1B programme as a national security concern. Last year, he signed a proclamation imposing a steep $100,000 fee on new H-1B visas, triggering anxiety among foreign professionals, particularly from India.

Supporters of the bill cited several instances where they claim the H-1B programme harmed American workers. These include allegations that thousands of US medical graduates were denied residency opportunities due to the recruitment of foreign doctors, and claims that major corporations, such as Microsoft, FedEx, Disney, and Southern California Edison, laid off American employees while continuing to hire workers through the H-1B route.

Separately, the US State Department has intensified scrutiny of H-1B and H-4 visa applicants. Since 15 December 2025, applicants have been subjected to enhanced background checks, including reviews of social media activity. The stricter vetting process has reportedly led to delays and postponements of visa interviews across India.

Story continues below this ad

As a result, several H-1B visa holders who travelled to India for routine visa stamping have been stranded with appointments pushed back by months, adding to uncertainty among foreign workers employed in the US.

H-1B Indians dominance

People born in India are the biggest beneficiaries of the H-1B visa programme. US government data show that since 2015, Indians have accounted for over 70% of all H-1B petitions approved each year. China trails far behind with Chinese nationals making up around 12–13% of approvals since 2018.

This overwhelming share held by Indians has drawn criticism from nativist MAGA Republicans, who claim that Indian professionals working in the US tech sector are taking jobs away from Americans and pushing down wages.

Express Global Desk

