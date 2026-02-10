New ‘EXILE Act’ targets H-1B visas: Why US lawmaker wants to abolish the programme used by 70% of Indians

The H-1B visa allows US companies to employ foreign professionals in specialised occupations and is widely used by Indian tech and healthcare professionals. (Source: Generated by AI)

A Republican lawmaker in the United States has introduced legislation seeking to abolish the H-1B visa programme, arguing that it has been misused by corporations to replace American workers with cheaper foreign labour.

US Representative Greg Steube of Florida’s 17th Congressional District has proposed the Ending Exploitative Imported Labour Exemptions (EXILE) Act, which aims to amend the Immigration and Nationality Act by terminating the H-1B visa system altogether. Steube said the programme undermines American workers and prioritises corporate interests over national well-being.

“Our workers and young people continue to be displaced and disenfranchised by the H-1B visa program that awards corporations and foreign competitors at the expense of our workforce. We cannot preserve the American dream for our children while forfeiting their share to non-citizens. That is why I am introducing the EXILE Act to put working Americans first again,” Steube said.