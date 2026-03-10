H-1B visa uncertainty drives surge in O-1 and EB pathways as US immigration tightens norms

Indian tech workers are increasingly turning to visa alternatives like O-1 and EB-1 as H-1B delays, backlogs and policy changes reshape career decisions.

Written by: Nischai Vats
4 min readMar 10, 2026 11:24 PM IST First published on: Mar 10, 2026 at 10:55 PM IST
us h1-b visaIndians account for over 70% of approximately 85,000 H-1B visas issued annually in America which is primarily for specialised IT and engineering roles. (AI Generated Image)

A growing trend has emerged among the tech professionals and Indian founders to actively explore alternatives to the H-1B visa route amid the rising costs, strict regulations and long delays in the US immigration system.

Indians account for over 70% of approximately 85,000 H-1B visas issued annually in America which is primarily for specialised IT and engineering roles. This incudes the yearly quota of visas capped at 65,000 and a separate set of 20,000 visas set aside for those with advanced degrees.

But the recent structural changes and ongoing visa backlogs has prompted several Indian entrepreneurs and IT professionals to either return to build in India’s tech ecosystem or leverage other alternative visas like O-1, EB-1 and EB-2 NIW.

us h1-b visa
Indian tech professionals have dominated the H-1B visa programme for several years and hence almost three-quarters of the visa approval is linked to Indian job seekers. (AI Generated Image)

In an interview with Indianexpress.com, Fredrick Ng, co-founder of Beyond Border, a Bengaluru and US-based immigration platform, said founders and startups should chart out their US mobility plan at least 10 months ahead of time. He added that processing by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) have climbed up significantly.

Providing an example of an alternative to H-1B visa, Fredrick said the normal processing time for O-1 visa “to just get a decision has gone up to median 10 months, as opposed to 4 months at the start of Trump’s 2nd administration.”

Story continues below this ad

End of H-1B Era? Why Indian founders are looking elsewhere

According to Fredrick, the Trump administration needs to “relax country specific quota – especially on priority / current date concepts for EB-1A and EB-2 NIW categories which remain highly popular.”

Fredrick added that consulate wait time also acts as a hindrance after the visa gets approved. “It will take another 2-3 months, with expectation of waiting time growing, for anyone who received an O-1 visa for example to get a home country US consulate stamping given the rule,” the Beyond Border co-founder added.

Why O-1 visa is replacing H-1B for top tech talent

Some significant H-1B visa holders in the past include Sundar Pichai, Google and Alphabet’s CEO and Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO and Chairman. A Bloomberg report, quoting LinkedIn, stated that it witnessed a 40% increase in tech professionals changing their location to India in the third quarter of 2025.

Also Read ‘Anti-India slurs cross 280 million views’: How H-1B visa debate is sparking hate speech in US

Fredrick believes O-1 to be a “better path” for “qualified individuals” in comparison to H-1B visa as the “O-1 visa continues to be up in the 90% and above approval rate.” Whereas an H-1B visa has a 25-30% approval rate depending on the odds of winning a lottery.

Story continues below this ad

“Beyond Border data shows that our number of enquiries for H1-B alternatives grew 3x quarter over quarter in Q1 2026 so far, as we edge towards the new H1-B cycle with people looking for alternatives,” Frederick told Indianexpress.com

Most Read
1US-Israel vs Iran War News Live Updates: ‘Watch out for yourself,’ Tehran’s warning to Trump
2Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates: UAE destroys 8 missiles, intercepts 26 drones; death toll mounts to 6
3US-Israel-Iran War Highlights : Trump calls selection of Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s supreme leader a ‘big mistake’
4Epstein Files: Newly released photo shows man resembling ex-prince Andrew with young woman on his lap
5Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Highlights: 1 killed, 8 wounded after Iranian strike on Bahrain, interior ministry says
6Oil prices fall back sharply as Trump claims Iran war will be over ‘very soon’

H-1B uncertainty reshaping tech careers

Indian tech professionals have dominated the H-1B visa programme for several years and hence almost three-quarters of the visa approval is linked to Indian job seekers or entrepreneurs. But it looks like the times have changed and a US-educated engineer returning to India doesn’t seem an improbable idea.

For example, Indian entrepreneur Kunal Bahl, who completed his MBA at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and followed it by an internship at Microsoft. It later led to an invitation by Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates for a dinner and eventually to a full-time job at the tech giant, Bloomberg reported.

But reality struck in 2007 when Bahl’s H-1B visa application was rejected. Due to various restrictions and new rules introduced by the Trump administration, many Indian tech professionals are pivoting to Canada, the UK, Germany, and Singapore where immigration pathways are welcoming in nature.

Nischai Vats
Nischai Vats
twitter

Nischai Vats is a Deputy Copy Editor at The Indian Express. His work primarily covers US politics and visa and immigration policy, alongside broader international developments, with an emphasis on accuracy, verification, and clear explainers. Experience Nischai joined The Indian Express in May 2024 where he works on writing, editing, and refining high-impact stories for digital platforms. His role involves ensuring editorial consistency, factual accuracy, and clarity in coverage of complex policy-driven subjects. Earlier in his career, he worked across Indian digital newsrooms in reporting and editing roles, including stints at Inshorts, Newslaundry, Tiranga TV, and Catch News. His newsroom experience spans rapid digital publishing, ground reporting, and copy editing across national, civic, and policy beats. Expertise His core areas of focus include: US politics and governance: Coverage of American political developments, executive actions, and policy shifts. US visa and immigration policy: Reporting and editing stories on visa categories, regulatory changes, and immigration pathways affecting global audiences. Editorial accuracy and copy editing: Ensuring clarity, language precision, and verification in fast-paced digital news environments. Authoritativeness and trustworthiness Nischai's journalism is grounded in verified sources, official documentation, and clear attribution, in line with The Indian Express’ editorial standards. His background across reporting and editing enables him to translate complex policy updates into reliable, reader-friendly coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 10: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments