Shootout outside Georgia hotel in US leaves one police officer killed, another wounded

A Gwinnett County police officer was shot dead and another was left critically wounded after a shootout outside a hotel in suburban Atlanta, according to officials.

In a statement, the Gwinnett County police said that a shootout broke out early on Sunday morning and two officers were dispatched to the location after a call reported fraud at a hotel near Stone Mountain, which is around 40 kilometers northeast of Atlanta.

Upon the arrival, the two police officers were encountered with a man who pulled out a gun and shot both the officers, the police statement added. The officers retaliated with firings and the assailant was injured in the cross firing, however, one of the officers was killed.

The police added that the second police officer, who was seriously injured in the attack, was hospitalised on Sunday in critical but stable condition, AP reported.

Apart from the two police officers and the assailant, no other injuries were reported from the shootout which took place at 1790 E. Park Place Blvd outside the Holiday Inn Express on Parke Plaza Circle and East Park Place.

Police informed that the suspect was also being treated for a gunshot injury. Though the authorities didn’t release any further information related to the identity of the police officers or the suspect.

The investigation has been handed over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which mostly deals with the shootings involving police officers in Georgia.

Governor Brian Kemp of Georgia shared prayers for the fallen and injured police officers in a social media post on Sunday and wrote, “Today, we join the Gwinnett County Police Department in mourning the loss of a brave officer and are praying for the swift recovery of another.”

Kemp further added, “This is the latest reminder of the dangers law enforcement face on a daily basis, and we are grateful for every one that puts themselves in harm’s way to protect their fellow Georgians.”

