Shootout outside Georgia hotel in US leaves one police officer killed, another wounded

In a statement, the Gwinnett County police said that a shootout broke out early on Sunday morning and two officers were dispatched to the location.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readFeb 2, 2026 12:27 AM IST First published on: Feb 2, 2026 at 12:27 AM IST
georgia hotel, us policeThe police added that the second police officer, who was seriously injured in the attack, was hospitalised on Sunday in critical but stable condition. (AP Photo)

A Gwinnett County police officer was shot dead and another was left critically wounded after a shootout outside a hotel in suburban Atlanta, according to officials.

In a statement, the Gwinnett County police said that a shootout broke out early on Sunday morning and two officers were dispatched to the location after a call reported fraud at a hotel near Stone Mountain, which is around 40 kilometers northeast of Atlanta.

Upon the arrival, the two police officers were encountered with a man who pulled out a gun and shot both the officers, the police statement added. The officers retaliated with firings and the assailant was injured in the cross firing, however, one of the officers was killed.

The police added that the second police officer, who was seriously injured in the attack, was hospitalised on Sunday in critical but stable condition, AP reported.

Apart from the two police officers and the assailant, no other injuries were reported from the shootout which took place at 1790 E. Park Place Blvd outside the Holiday Inn Express on Parke Plaza Circle and East Park Place.

Police informed that the suspect was also being treated for a gunshot injury. Though the authorities didn’t release any further information related to the identity of the police officers or the suspect.

The investigation has been handed over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which mostly deals with the shootings involving police officers in Georgia.

Governor Brian Kemp of Georgia shared prayers for the fallen and injured police officers in a social media post on Sunday and wrote, “Today, we join the Gwinnett County Police Department in mourning the loss of a brave officer and are praying for the swift recovery of another.”

Kemp further added, “This is the latest reminder of the dangers law enforcement face on a daily basis, and we are grateful for every one that puts themselves in harm’s way to protect their fellow Georgians.”

(with inputs from AP)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

