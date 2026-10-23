Indian-origin nurse killed by husband in US, he claimed ICE agents arrested her

A man has been charged with allegedly murdering his Indian-origin wife in California in the US, days after he claimed that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had arrested her.

Jasmine Gill, a 30-year-old Indian-origin nurse, had been missing since September 30 and a missing report was filed on October 4. Her husband, Gurinder Gill, 28, had claimed that ICE agents had arrested her.

However, the authorities found buried remains in neighbouring El Dorado County that were later identified as hers. The authorities have now charged Gurinder with his wife’s murder and arrested him on October 14, Fox News reported.

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During the investigation into his wife’s disappearance, Gurinder allegedly told detectives that agents of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had arrested her when she stepped outside their home to collect the mail.