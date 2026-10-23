Indian-origin nurse killed by husband in US, he claimed ICE agents arrested her

Jasmine was last seen on September 30, and her cousin reported her missing on October 4, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readUpdated: Oct 23, 2026 10:40 AM IST
Gurinder Gill, 28, was arrested on October 14 in connection with the death of his wife, Jasmine Gill, 30, who had been reported missing earlier this month in Sacramento, CaliforniaGurinder Gill, 28, was arrested on October 14 in connection with the death of his wife, Jasmine Gill, 30, who had been reported missing earlier this month in Sacramento, California (Representational)
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A man has been charged with allegedly murdering his Indian-origin wife in California in the US, days after he claimed that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had arrested her.

Jasmine Gill, a 30-year-old Indian-origin nurse, had been missing since September 30 and a missing report was filed on October 4. Her husband, Gurinder Gill, 28, had claimed that ICE agents had arrested her.  

However, the authorities found buried remains in neighbouring El Dorado County that were later identified as hers. The authorities have now charged Gurinder with his wife’s murder and arrested him on October 14, Fox News reported.

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During the investigation into his wife’s disappearance, Gurinder allegedly told detectives that agents of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had arrested her when she stepped outside their home to collect the mail.

However, investigators found discrepancies in his account. When detectives contacted ICE to verify his claim, the agency confirmed that no enforcement operation had taken place at the couple’s residence.

“Detectives contacted ICE, which confirmed that no enforcement activity had occurred at the residence,” Sgt Edward Igoe, a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, said in a statement.

Burned remains found 70 miles from home

Jasmine was last seen on September 30, and her cousin reported her missing on October 4, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

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On October 1, authorities discovered burned and buried human remains in neighbouring El Dorado County, approximately 70 miles from the couple’s Sacramento residence. The remains were subsequently identified as those of Jasmine Gill.

As detectives investigated her disappearance, they began questioning the account provided by her husband.

“As the investigation progressed, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office detectives identified several inconsistencies in Gurinder’s statements about his wife’s disappearance,” Igoe said.

Investigators said the couple had been going through divorce proceedings and a child custody dispute before Jasmine disappeared.

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Following the investigation, authorities arrested Gurinder on October 14 and executed search warrants at two properties associated with him. He has been charged with murder and is being held without bail.

Indian-born nurse leaves behind eight-month-old son

Jasmine had pursued a career in nursing, like her mother, who continues to live in India, according to a GoFundMe campaign established to support her family.

Jasmine was a registered nurse and the mother of an eight-month-old boy. The fundraising campaign said she had been seeking a divorce and hoped to build a safer future for herself and her child.

“She was fighting for a better future for herself and her baby,” the campaign said.

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The fundraiser has collected more than $21,000 to help return Jasmine’s remains to her mother in India and support the upbringing of her son.

 

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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