Gold Silver Rate Today, April 2: Gold prices fall as Trump gives no clarity on ending Iran war

Gold prices reversed course to slip more than 1% on Thursday. (File Photo)

Gold prices dropped more than 1% on Thursday, snapping a four-day rally, after US President Donald Trump signalled that Washington would continue its military campaign in Iran for weeks without outlining a clear endgame.

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Spot gold fell 1.3% to $4,694.48 an ounce by 0202 GMT, after earlier rising over 1% to its highest level since March 19. US gold futures slipped 1.9% to $4,723.70.

In a televised address, Trump said the United States would strike Iran “extremely hard” over the next two to three weeks, adding that core strategic objectives were close to being achieved. However, the absence of a clear timeline for ending the conflict dampened investor sentiment.