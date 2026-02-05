Bajaj
‘Get onto something else’: Donald Trump says America should move on from Epstein files

The House of Representatives has scheduled testimony from former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton later this month, after lawmakers threatened contempt proceedings.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readFeb 5, 2026 06:48 AM IST First published on: Feb 5, 2026 at 06:48 AM IST
President Donald TrumpPresident Donald Trump speaks to reporters after signing a spending bill that ends a partial shutdown of the federal government in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, in Washington. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump has said the country should move on from the Jeffrey Epstein case, but renewed political and public pressure suggests the issue is far from settled, the BBC reports.

Speaking at the White House this week, Trump said it was “really time for the country to get on to something else”, adding: “Nothing came out about me.” Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing linked to Epstein.

His comments came after the US Department of Justice said it had completed its review of millions of documents related to Epstein’s sex-trafficking investigation. Deputy US Attorney General Todd Blanche said the material did not justify new prosecutions. “There’s a lot of correspondence… but that doesn’t allow us necessarily to prosecute somebody,” he said.

Also read Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren’t an ‘island story’. They are about the nature of collective power

Despite this, Congress is continuing its own inquiry. The House of Representatives has scheduled testimony from former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton later this month, after lawmakers threatened contempt proceedings.

According to the BBC, Trump’s name appears more than 6,000 times in the released files, mainly in references by Epstein and his associates. Trump and Epstein were photographed together at social events in the 1990s. Trump has said their relationship ended in the early 2000s.

One email from 2011, written by Epstein to Ghislaine Maxwell, mentioned Trump in connection with a victim, though Trump has denied any involvement. The justice department also released a list of unverified FBI tips, including allegations made during Trump’s 2016 campaign. Officials said these claims were “unfounded and false”.

Some Epstein survivors say they are dissatisfied with the justice department’s actions. One victim told the BBC that key documents had not been released and said survivors felt “they’re playing some games with us”.

Also read Donald Trump responds after Epstein-linked files make new allegations

Democrats have questioned whether all relevant files have been made public. Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer asked whether “every document that mentions the word Trump” had been released.

While some of Trump’s supporters appear to have moved on, the BBC notes that demands for unredacted documents and possible future subpoenas mean the Epstein case is unlikely to disappear from US politics any time soon.

Express Global Desk

