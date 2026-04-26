White House shooting: ‘Get down, get down!’ Trump and Melania rushed to safety as shots fired| Video

Reports say shots were fired at a DC hotel during the White House Correspondents' Dinner, prompting Secret Service to evacuate Donald Trump as chaos unfolded.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readApr 26, 2026 08:31 AM IST First published on: Apr 26, 2026 at 08:25 AM IST
Trump White House Correspondents DinnerLaw enforcement respond to an incident at the Washington Hilton during the White House Correspondents Dinner. (Photo: AP)

White House dinner shooting: US President Donald Trump was rushed out of the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner after a shooting incident near the venue in Washington, according to Reuters .

Panic after loud noise

The incident began with a loud, unexplained noise near the Washington Hilton, where the dinner was being held. Witnesses said it sounded like gunfire, with some reporting hearing multiple shots. Inside the hall, the mood shifted quickly as shouts of “Get down, get down!” were heard and guests ducked for cover.

Trump escorted out

Within moments, Secret Service agents moved in and escorted Trump and First Lady Melania Trump out of the venue. The evacuation was carried out swiftly as security personnel took control of the situation.

Hall cleared, security tightened

The banquet hall, filled with journalists, officials and public figures awaiting Trump’s speech, was evacuated. National Guard personnel were deployed inside the building, while security outside was tightened. Authorities later sealed the area and treated it as a crime scene.

‘A shooter has been apprehended’

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “A shooter has been apprehended,” adding that he and Vice President JD Vance were safe. The US Secret Service also confirmed that one person was in custody.
Investigation under way

The president says he has just posted on social media a picture of the man in custody and security camera footage of what appears to be the start of the shooting.

Trump shooting
(Photo: @realDonaldTrump)

Officials said the shooting occurred near a screening area outside the main event space. The Secret Service said the condition of those involved was not yet known and that law enforcement agencies were continuing to assess the situation.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 26: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments