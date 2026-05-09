Denver airport horror: Frontier jet strikes pedestrian during takeoff, passengers flee burning plane

A Frontier Airlines passenger jet struck and killed a pedestrian on a runway at Denver International Airport during takeoff late Friday, triggering an engine fire scare and an emergency evacuation of more than 230 people onboard, authorities said.
According to news agency Reuters, the Frontier flight bound for Los Angeles hit an unidentified person who had jumped the airport’s perimeter fence and entered the runway area just minutes before the collision.
The airport said the pedestrian was struck about two minutes after breaching the fence while crossing the runway. The individual is not believed to be an airport employee.
Plane aborts takeoff after collision
Reuters reported that the Airbus A321 immediately abandoned takeoff after the impact. The aircraft was carrying 224 passengers and seven crew members. Airbus A321
The collision sparked a brief engine fire and smoke inside the cabin, prompting an emergency evacuation on the runway.
This is the moment Frontier Airlines Airbus A321neo flight 4345 to LAX struck a pedestrian on Runway 17L during the takeoff roll at Denver. pic.twitter.com/LZRL8OTaNj
According to Associated Press, audio from air traffic control captured the pilot telling the tower: “We just hit somebody. We have an engine fire.” The pilot later reported smoke inside the aircraft and informed controllers that passengers would be evacuated directly on the runway.
Emergency crews responded immediately as passengers exited the aircraft using emergency slides before being transported back to the terminal by buses, AP reported.
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Several passengers injured during evacuation
Denver airport officials said 12 people suffered minor injuries during the evacuation, while five passengers were taken to local hospitals for treatment, Reuters reported.
A Frontier plane fatally struck a pedestrian in Denver as it was taking off for Los Angeles Friday night, according to the airline and Denver International Airport.
The Airbus A321 was taking off from Denver and departing for Los Angeles when the person crossed the runway around… pic.twitter.com/LYM1nz4HdR
Frontier Airlines said it was investigating the incident in coordination with airport authorities and federal safety agencies.
“We are investigating this incident and gathering more information in coordination with the airport and other safety authorities,” the airline said, according to Reuters.
Runway temporarily shut, investigation underway
Denver International Airport closed the runway where the collision occurred and said it expected operations to resume after investigators completed an initial review.
Airport officials also examined the perimeter fence crossed by the pedestrian and said it appeared intact despite the breach.
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Reuters reported that U.S. Transport Secretary Sean Duffy said local law enforcement agencies were leading the investigation with support from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).
AP reported that the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) had also been notified.
Second deadly airport incident in two days
The fatal collision in Denver came just a day after a Delta Air Lines employee was killed while working at Orlando International Airport, AP reported.
Delta said the employee died Thursday night but did not release further details about the incident.
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“We are focused on extending our full support to family and taking care of our Orlando team during this difficult time,” the airline said in a statement quoted by AP.
Questions raised over airport runway security
The Denver incident is likely to renew scrutiny over airport perimeter security and runway safety protocols, especially after authorities confirmed the pedestrian had gained access to a restricted area moments before the collision.
While aviation accidents involving pedestrians on active runways remain extremely rare, the incident triggered major emergency procedures at one of the busiest airports in the United States.
Authorities have not yet identified the individual killed or explained how they managed to access the runway area before the plane’s departure.
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