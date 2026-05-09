Denver airport horror: Frontier jet strikes pedestrian during takeoff, passengers flee burning plane

A Frontier Airlines jetliner taxis down a runway for take off from Denver International airport. (AP file photo)

A Frontier Airlines passenger jet struck and killed a pedestrian on a runway at Denver International Airport during takeoff late Friday, triggering an engine fire scare and an emergency evacuation of more than 230 people onboard, authorities said.

According to news agency Reuters, the Frontier flight bound for Los Angeles hit an unidentified person who had jumped the airport’s perimeter fence and entered the runway area just minutes before the collision.

The airport said the pedestrian was struck about two minutes after breaching the fence while crossing the runway. The individual is not believed to be an airport employee.

Plane aborts takeoff after collision

Reuters reported that the Airbus A321 immediately abandoned takeoff after the impact. The aircraft was carrying 224 passengers and seven crew members. Airbus A321