Is Trump serious about taking over Greenland? Here’s what former advisor says

Former National Security Advisor of the United States John Bolton, speaking to Euro News, claimed that President Donald Trump repeatedly talks about taking control over Greenland because “it drives them crazy.” Bolton’s comments come just days after Trump revived his long-standing demand for the US to take over Greenland, threatening to pull American armed forces out of Europe, The Guardian reported.

Upon being asked about Trump’s repetitive assertion of US taking over Greenland, and whether it meant serious business, Bolton shared an anecdote from his interaction with the US president from the time he served as the NSA.

Bolton said, “He is trolling people. In the first term, I was in his office once. He was dictating a tweet, and he told the person typing the tweet, ‘Capitalize all the letters in that last sentence.’ Then he turned to me and said, ‘Do you know why I just said that?’ And, I said, ‘No, why?’ And he said, ‘Because it drives them crazy.'”