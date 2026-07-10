Is Trump serious about taking over Greenland? Here’s what former advisor says

Bolton's comments come just days after Trump revived his long-standing demand for the US to take over Greenland, threatening to pull American armed forces out of Europe.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readJul 10, 2026 12:13 PM IST
bolton plea dealFormer Trump administration national security adviser John Bolton. (AP Photo/File)
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Former National Security Advisor of the United States John Bolton, speaking to Euro News, claimed that President Donald Trump repeatedly talks about taking control over Greenland because “it drives them crazy.” Bolton’s comments come just days after Trump revived his long-standing demand for the US to take over Greenland, threatening to pull American armed forces out of Europe, The Guardian reported.

Upon being asked about Trump’s repetitive assertion of US taking over Greenland, and whether it meant serious business, Bolton shared an anecdote from his interaction with the US president from the time he served as the NSA.

Bolton said, “He is trolling people. In the first term, I was in his office once. He was dictating a tweet, and he told the person typing the tweet, ‘Capitalize all the letters in that last sentence.’ Then he turned to me and said, ‘Do you know why I just said that?’ And, I said, ‘No, why?’ And he said, ‘Because it drives them crazy.'”

“So why does he talk about taking Greenland? Because it drives them crazy,” the former NSA told the reporter.

Trump revives demand to control Greenland

Speaking at the NATO Summit in Ankara on Tuesday, the US President asserted his demand to control Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory that has become strategically important due to its location in the Arctic.

“Greenland is very important for the United States, but it’s not important for Denmark,” Trump said, while also referring to Denmark’s occupation by Nazi Germany during the Second World War.

His comments triggered an immediate response from Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who rejected any suggestion that Greenland’s status was open for negotiation.

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