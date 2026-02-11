US: All flights grounded at El Paso International Airport after FAA security directive

The US has halted all flights to and from El Paso International Airport in Texas near the border with Mexico on Wednesday. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Wednesday ordered a temporary halt to all flights to and from El Paso International Airport in Texas, citing “special security reasons” without providing further details.

The restrictions were issued on short notice and will remain in effect until February 21, according to a Reuters report.

The FAA said the flight ban covers a radius of approximately 10 nautical miles around the airport but does not extend into Mexican airspace. The agency did not immediately respond to requests for clarification regarding the nature of the security concerns.

El Paso International Airport, located near the US–Mexico border and adjacent to the US military’s Biggs Army Airfield, confirmed the suspension in a post on Instagram, stating that all flights had been grounded. The airport added that it is awaiting additional guidance from the FAA.