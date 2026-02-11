US: All flights grounded at El Paso International Airport after FAA security directive

The restrictions were issued on short notice and will remain in effect until February 21, according to the Reuters' report.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readNew DelhiFeb 11, 2026 05:17 PM IST
El Paso International AirportThe US has halted all flights to and from El Paso International Airport in Texas near the border with Mexico on Wednesday. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
Make us preferred source on Google

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Wednesday ordered a temporary halt to all flights to and from El Paso International Airport in Texas, citing “special security reasons” without providing further details.

The restrictions were issued on short notice and will remain in effect until February 21, according to a Reuters report.

The FAA said the flight ban covers a radius of approximately 10 nautical miles around the airport but does not extend into Mexican airspace. The agency did not immediately respond to requests for clarification regarding the nature of the security concerns.

El Paso International Airport, located near the US–Mexico border and adjacent to the US military’s Biggs Army Airfield, confirmed the suspension in a post on Instagram, stating that all flights had been grounded. The airport added that it is awaiting additional guidance from the FAA.

Situated across the border from Ciudad Juárez in Mexico, the airport is a key regional hub. It handled 3.49 million passengers in the first 11 months of 2025. Major US carriers, including Southwest, Delta, United, and American Airlines, operate regular services from the airport.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
rahul gandhi-modi
'He has sold India': Rahul Gandhi alleges PM Modi signed ‘one-sided’ US trade deal under a ‘chokehold’
Donald Trump trade deal
Explained: The US revisions to trade deal factsheet, how they affect India
Kohrra 2 review
Kohrra 2 review: Mona Singh-Barun Sobti show is too much tell, not enough show
exclusive image from screen archives of bhansali, ranveer and farhan
'I didn't take a single paisa': Ranveer rejects Farhan's Rs 40 cr demand, says he spent 1 year on Bhansali's shelved Baiju Bawra
Nepal cricket fan clean Wankhede Stadium T20 World Cup
Nepal cricket fan stays back to clean Wankhede Stadium stands after ICC T20 World Cup match: ‘This is called civic sense’
Detailing her experience in an Instagram video, the German traveller shared screenshots of WhatsApp conversations with her friends
'I didn't worry for 1 second': German woman loses only credit card in India, saved by friends
Australia vs Ireland Live Score
Australia vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
ENG vs WI LIVE Score: Follow England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 match happening in Mumbai on Wednesday.
England vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
C Raja Mohan writes: In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
stuart russell interview part 1
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
Saif and Kareena visit the Tiffany store in Mumbai
The Bird on a Rock: Saif Ali Khan’s latest appearance features a ₹4.3 million masterpiece
Discord | Discord mobile app new features | Discord latest update
Face scans, ID uploads: What Discord’s new age-verification rules mean for users
Advertisement
Must Read
Australia vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Australia vs Ireland Live Score
England vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
ENG vs WI LIVE Score: Follow England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 match happening in Mumbai on Wednesday.
T20 World Cup | Quick Comment: Why winning trial-by-fire match against Afghanistan makes South Africa favourites
South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup
Face scans, ID uploads: What Discord’s new age-verification rules mean for users
Discord | Discord mobile app new features | Discord latest update
Google makes it easier to report non-consensual images as India tightens online rules
UK wants Google to allow sites, creators to opt out of AI overviews
February 2026 smartphone launches: iPhone 17e, Pixel 10a, Galaxy S26 and more coming soon
Apple, Google and Samsung are set to unveil new smartphones this February.
The Bird on a Rock: Saif Ali Khan’s latest appearance features a ₹4.3 million masterpiece
Saif and Kareena visit the Tiffany store in Mumbai
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nepal cricket fan stays back to clean Wankhede Stadium stands after ICC T20 World Cup match: ‘This is called civic sense’
Nepal cricket fan clean Wankhede Stadium T20 World Cup
'I didn't worry for 1 second': German woman loses only credit card in India, saved by friends
Detailing her experience in an Instagram video, the German traveller shared screenshots of WhatsApp conversations with her friends
‘Most romantic aurora ever’: Northern Lights form glowing heart in Norway days before Valentine’s Day; photographer says ‘not AI’
heart shapoed aurora in Norway
Norwegian Olympic hero Sturla Holm Laegreid pauses bronze medal interview to admit to cheating on partner
Sturla Holm Laegreid, of Norway, reacts after he won bronze as teammate Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold comforts him after the men's 20-kilometer individual biathlon race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (AP Photo)
‘An example of grit’: How a 24-year-old law topper is set to become Kerala’s first visually challenged woman judge
Kerala first blind judge
Feb 11: Latest News
Advertisement