Taco Bell lettuce outbreak: First US deaths reported as parasitic illness spreads

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Two people have died in Michigan in the first reported US fatalities linked to a cyclosporiasis outbreak associated with iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell restaurants, state health officials said Monday.
The Michigan health department announced the first US deaths on Monday.
Both individuals had significant underlying health conditions that may have been impacted by cyclosporiasis and dehydration, according to medical records.
Cyclosporiasis is an intenstinal illness caused by the Cyclospora parasite and marked by “frequent and sometimes explosive bowel movements”. It is usually not fatal.
Cases of the intestinal illness have been rising steadily across the United States in recent weeks, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms include severe diarrhea, nausea and other gastrointestinal issues.
Michigan health officials said they were dealing with 11,234 outbreak-linked cases on Monday, up 461 from Friday’s update. The outbreak has so far seen 193 people check into hospitals, according to the health department’s latest data.
Adults aged 30 to 39 years have been the worst affected, with 2,216 reported cases belonging to this age cohort, state data showed.
Nationwide, the CDC has recorded 6,707 laboratory-confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis as of July 28, with more than 11,500 additional suspected cases still awaiting confirmation or further investigation.
The CDC surveillance updates include only laboratory-confirmed cases, while state health departments may also report probable infections, resulting in higher case counts.
Federal US health officials said lettuce supplied by central Mexico’s privately held Taylor Farms and served at Taco Bell locations across five American states has been identified as a source of the widespread outbreak.
Authorities are still looking for other potential sources.
Why US is finding it tough to manage outbreaks
The agency has said it is working with states to update the national tally as additional cases are confirmed.
Former CDC officials and food safety experts have said cuts across federal health agencies have complicated the government’s ability to respond to foodborne disease outbreaks.
The US Department of Health and Human Services said it is aware of the deaths in Michigan.
“This development highlights the importance of identifying the source of the outbreak and preventing additional illnesses,” said Wade Syers, food safety specialist at Michigan State University Extension.
Consumers in the US have been steering clear of some restaurant chains and buying less lettuce in grocery stores as the multi-state outbreak of the parasitic disease has fueled confusion over what is safe to eat.
Authorities continue to investigate additional sources of contamination while urging anyone experiencing prolonged diarrhoea after eating fresh produce to seek medical care.
With inputs from agencies
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