Taco Bell lettuce outbreak: First US deaths reported as parasitic illness spreads

Budget and personnel cuts across federal ​health agencies ​have frustrated government's ability to respond to foodborne disease outbreaks.

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readUpdated: Aug 3, 2026 11:15 PM IST
Federal US health officials said lettuce from central Mexico's privately held Taylor Farms was served at Taco Bell locations across five American states and has been identified as a source of the widespread outbreak.Federal health officials said lettuce from central Mexico was a source of the widespread outbreak. (AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Two people have died in Michigan in the first reported US fatalities linked to a cyclosporiasis outbreak associated with iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell restaurants, state health officials said Monday.

First reported US deaths from cyclosporiasis

The Michigan health department announced the first US deaths on Monday.

Both individuals had significant underlying health conditions that may have been impacted by cyclosporiasis and dehydration, according to medical records.

Also Read | You wash your vegetables — but is that enough to kill Cyclospora?

What is Cyclosporiasis?

Cyclosporiasis is an intenstinal illness caused by the Cyclospora parasite and marked by “frequent and sometimes explosive bowel movements”. It is usually not fatal.

Cases of the intestinal illness have been rising steadily across the United States in recent weeks, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms include severe diarrhea, nausea and other gastrointestinal issues.

How many people have been affected?

Michigan health ​officials said they were dealing with 11,234 outbreak-linked cases on Monday, up ⁠461 from Friday’s update. The outbreak has so far seen 193 people check into hospitals, according to the health department’s latest data.

Adults aged 30 to 39 years have been the worst affected, with 2,216 reported cases belonging to this age cohort, state data showed.

Story continues below this ad

Nationwide, ⁠the CDC has ⁠recorded 6,707 laboratory-confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis as of July 28, with more than 11,500 additional suspected cases still awaiting confirmation ⁠or further investigation.

The CDC ‌surveillance updates include only laboratory-confirmed cases, while state health departments ​may also report probable infections, resulting in higher case counts. ‌

Is Taco Bell lettuce confirmed as cyclospora outbreak source?

Federal US health officials said lettuce supplied by central Mexico’s privately held Taylor Farms and served at Taco Bell locations across five American states has been identified as a source of the widespread outbreak.

Authorities are still looking for other potential sources.

Why US is finding it tough to manage outbreaks

The agency has said it is working with states to update the national tally as additional cases are confirmed.

Story continues below this ad

Former CDC officials and food ‌safety experts have ​said cuts across federal ​health agencies ​have complicated the government’s ability to respond to foodborne disease outbreaks.

The US Department of Health and Human Services said ​it is aware of the deaths in Michigan.

“This development highlights ⁠the importance of identifying the source of the outbreak and preventing additional illnesses,” said Wade Syers, food safety specialist at Michigan State University Extension.

Consumers in the US have ‌been steering ⁠clear of some restaurant chains and buying less lettuce in grocery stores as the multi-state outbreak of the parasitic disease has ​fueled confusion over what is safe to eat.

Story continues below this ad

Authorities continue to investigate additional sources of contamination while urging anyone experiencing prolonged diarrhoea after eating fresh produce to seek medical care.

With inputs from agencies

What is cyclosporiasis?
Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by the Cyclospora parasite, usually contracted through contaminated food or water.
Can cyclosporiasis be fatal?
Most infections are not fatal, but severe dehydration and complications can become life-threatening, especially for older adults or people with underlying medical conditions.
Is Taco Bell responsible?
Health officials have linked iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell restaurants in several US states to the outbreak, but investigations are continuing.
What are the symptoms?
Severe diarrhoea, nausea, abdominal cramps, fatigue, loss of appetite and dehydration.
How many people have been affected?
Michigan has reported more than 11,000 outbreak-linked cases, while the CDC has confirmed over 6,700 infections nationwide.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments