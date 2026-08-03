Taco Bell lettuce outbreak: First US deaths reported as parasitic illness spreads

Federal health officials said lettuce from central Mexico was a source of the widespread outbreak. (AP Photo)

Two people have died in Michigan in the first reported US fatalities linked to a cyclosporiasis outbreak associated with iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell restaurants, state health officials said Monday.

First reported US deaths from cyclosporiasis

The Michigan health department announced the first US deaths on Monday.

Both individuals had significant underlying health conditions that may have been impacted by cyclosporiasis and dehydration, according to medical records.

What is Cyclosporiasis?

Cyclosporiasis is an intenstinal illness caused by the Cyclospora parasite and marked by “frequent and sometimes explosive bowel movements”. It is usually not fatal.

Cases of the intestinal illness have been rising steadily across the United States in recent weeks, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms include severe diarrhea, nausea and other gastrointestinal issues.