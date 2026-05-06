FedEx driver who delivered ‘Barbie’ dolls sentenced to death for killing 7-year-old recipient in Texas

On the day of the incident, Horner had delivered a package containing “You can be anything” Barbies, a Christmas gift for Athena, whom he allegedly killed. (Representational image generated by AI/Gemini)

A driver, formerly with FedEx delivery, was sentenced to death on Tuesday for kidnapping and stangulating a 7-year-old Texas girl in his van, reported the New York Times.

Thirty-four-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner kidnapped the girl, Athena Strand, on November 30, 2022, from outside her father’s home in Texas’ Paradise, authorities said. He was charged on December 3, 2022. On April 7 next year, Horner pleaded guilty to capital murder and aggravated kidnapping.

What happened on November 30, 2022?

On the day of the incident, Horner had delivered a package containing “You can be anything” Barbies, a Christmas gift for Athena, whom he allegedly killed, the victim’s mother Maitlyn Gandy said in a statement.