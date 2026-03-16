Upset at Iran war coverage, FCC chair warns TV networks with license revocation; faces backlash, Trump applauds 

Trump welcomed Carr’s comments and accused some news organisations of spreading false information about the conflict.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMar 16, 2026 09:29 AM IST First published on: Mar 16, 2026 at 09:29 AM IST
The View FCCFederal Communications Commission chairman Brendan Carr. (Photo: X/@BrendanCarrFCC)

The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, Brendan Carr, has warned that US television networks could lose their broadcast licences if their coverage of the war with Iran does not meet the “public interest” requirement, drawing strong criticism from politicians and media groups.

Carr’s comments came after US President Donald Trump criticised news coverage of the conflict. Writing on X, Carr said broadcasters spreading “hoaxes and news distortions” should “correct course”.

“Broadcasters that are running hoaxes and news distortions – also known as fake news – have a chance now to correct course before their licence renewals come up,” Carr said in the post. “Broadcasters must operate in the public interest, and they will lose their licences if they do not.”

The warning triggered sharp backlash from Democrats and some Republicans, who said the comments raised concerns about press freedom.

Political backlash over free speech

Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, criticised the remarks on X and said threatening licences over coverage of the war would violate constitutional protections.

“If Trump doesn’t like your coverage of the war, his FCC will pull your broadcast licence. That is flagrantly unconstitutional,” Newsom wrote.

Democratic senator Elizabeth Warren also criticised the warning.

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“Constitutional law 101: it’s illegal for the government to censor free speech it just doesn’t like about Trump’s Iran war. This threat is straight out of the authoritarian playbook,” Warren said.

Trump backs FCC chair

Trump welcomed Carr’s comments and accused some news organisations of spreading false information about the conflict.

“I am so thrilled to see Brendan Carr… looking at the licences of some of these corrupt and highly unpatriotic ‘news’ organisations,” Trump wrote on his platform Truth Social.

The president said broadcasters receive access to US airwaves and should not use them to “perpetuate lies”.

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Carr later defended his position on X, saying the FCC can deny or revoke a licence if a broadcaster fails to serve the public interest, adding that “no one has a First Amendment right to a licence”.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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