FBI foils imminent assassination plot against high-profile pro-Palestinian activist Nerdeen Kiswani: Report

Federal law enforcement agencies foiled an alleged plot to assassinate Nerdeen Kiswani, a prominent pro-Palestinian activist, in New York on Thursday night, according to a federal law enforcement official and the activist’s lawyer, The New York Times reported.

Nerdeen Kiswani was informed late Thursday by the FBI that one or more arrests had been made in connection with what authorities described as an imminent threat to her life. Her lawyer said investigators did not identify the suspects or disclose a possible motive.

A federal law enforcement official based in New Jersey confirmed that a plot targeting Kiswani had been disrupted but declined to provide further details. The New York Police Department and the FBI conducted a search in Hoboken, New Jersey, on Thursday and made at least one arrest linked to the investigation, according to a person familiar with the matter. Charges were expected to be announced later on Friday.