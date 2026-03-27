FBI foils imminent assassination plot against high-profile pro-Palestinian activist Nerdeen Kiswani: Report

Nerdeen Kiswani was informed late Thursday by the FBI that one or more arrests had been made in connection with what authorities described as an imminent threat to her life. Her lawyer said investigators did not identify the suspects or disclose a possible motive.
Federal law enforcement agencies foiled an alleged plot to assassinate Nerdeen Kiswani, a prominent pro-Palestinian activist, in New York on Thursday night, according to a federal law enforcement official and the activist’s lawyer, The New York Times reported.
Nerdeen Kiswani was informed late Thursday by the FBI that one or more arrests had been made in connection with what authorities described as an imminent threat to her life. Her lawyer said investigators did not identify the suspects or disclose a possible motive.
A federal law enforcement official based in New Jersey confirmed that a plot targeting Kiswani had been disrupted but declined to provide further details. The New York Police Department and the FBI conducted a search in Hoboken, New Jersey, on Thursday and made at least one arrest linked to the investigation, according to a person familiar with the matter. Charges were expected to be announced later on Friday.
“The F.B.I. conducted court-authorized law enforcement activity in the vicinity of Willow Avenue and Clinton Street in Hoboken, N.J.,” the FBI’s New York office said in a statement Friday. “The investigation remains ongoing and no additional details can be provided at this time.”
In a statement to NYT, Kiswani said FBI agents told her Thursday night that “a plot against my life was ‘about to’ take place”.
She added, “I will have more to say as additional details come to light. I will not stop speaking up for the people of Palestine. Thank you for your support.”
Late last night the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force informed me that a plot against my life that was “about to” take place, and that agents had conducted an operation in Hoboken related to this plot. For months, Zionist organizations like Betar and politicians like Randy Fine have…
Kiswani, 31, co-founded the pro-Palestinian group Within Our Lifetime, which has organised numerous demonstrations highlighting Palestinian suffering during Israel’s war in Gaza. The group has drawn attention in New York for its confrontational rhetoric and disruptive protests, including one that prompted authorities to shut down Grand Central Terminal.
WOL routes its funding through Wespac, a Westchester nonprofit, via a fiscal sponsorship arrangement. After October 7, 2023, WOL allegedly endorsed the Hamas attack on Instagram. Meta permanently removed their accounts in February 2024 for violating its “Dangerous Organizations & Individuals policy.”
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In 2026, Kiswani filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Betar USA, a right-wing Zionist group, alleging harassment and threats, The Times of Israel reported. She has no role in Mayor Mamdani’s administration, despite repeated claims to the contrary.
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