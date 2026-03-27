FBI director Kash Patel’s personal inbox breached: Iran-linked hackers leak private photos, resume

Iran-linked hackers have publicly claimed ⁠the ​breach of FBI Director ​Kash ​Patel’s personal inbox, ⁠publishing photographs of ‌the director and his purported resume, news agency Reuters reported.

A Justice ⁠Department ⁠official confirmed to ⁠Reuters ‌that Patel’s emails ​were ‌compromised but did ‌not ​go ​into ​detail. The FBI ​did not ⁠immediately respond to a ‌request ⁠for comment.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.