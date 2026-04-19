Concerns mount over FBI Director Kash Patel’s conduct, availability; he hits back at report

Fresh concerns have surfaced within the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) over the conduct and availability of its Director Kash Patel, according to a report by The Atlantic. The report, based on interviews with current and former officials, points to unease inside the agency at a time when the United States is navigating multiple security challenges, including tensions involving Iran under President Donald Trump.

An incident earlier this month appears to have intensified concerns. According to the report, Patel believed he had been removed from his post after encountering issues logging into an internal system. He reportedly contacted aides and others, saying he had been dismissed.

“It was all ultimately false,” one official was quoted as saying, adding that the issue appeared to be a technical problem that was quickly resolved.

The episode triggered confusion within the bureau, with officials and lawmakers seeking clarity on leadership. Patel, however, continued in his role.

Allegations of behaviour, unavailability

The report also cites multiple officials raising concerns about Patel’s conduct, including allegations of excessive drinking and periods of unavailability. Some officials claimed meetings had to be delayed, while others described difficulty reaching him at key moments.

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In certain instances, it is alleged that even members of his security team were unable to contact him while he was behind locked doors.

These claims have not been independently verified. Patel has denied wrongdoing. In a response cited in the report, he said: “Print it, all false, I’ll see you in court—bring your checkbook.”

Patel’s reaction: ‘Fake news’, ‘hit piece’

Responding publicly, Patel dismissed the report in strong terms. In a post, he said:

“Memo to the fake news – the only time I’ll ever actually be concerned about the hit piece lies you write about me will be when you stop. Keep talking, it means I’m doing exactly what I should be doing. And no amount of BS you write will ever deter this FBI from making America safe again and taking down the criminals you love.”

Memo to the fake news – the only time I’ll ever actually be concerned about the hit piece lies you write about me will be when you stop. Keep talking, it means I’m doing exactly what I should be doing. And no amount of BS you write will ever deter this FBI from making America… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) April 18, 2026

He framed the criticism as politically motivated and asserted that it would not impact the agency’s work.

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White House backs Patel

The White House has strongly defended Patel. Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said that under Trump and Patel, “crime across the country has dropped to the lowest level in more than 100 years”.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche also supported Patel, stating, “Patel has accomplished more in 14 months than the previous administration did in four years.”

Officials have dismissed the report as relying on anonymous sources.

Internal divisions, leadership questions

The report highlights growing divisions within the FBI since Patel took charge in 2025. Some officials said he has removed or reassigned personnel linked to past investigations involving Trump, while others flagged delays in decision-making attributed to his absence.

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Patel’s appointment followed a closely contested confirmation process in the US Senate. A former national security official, he has been known for his strong alignment with Trump.

During his confirmation hearing, Patel had said there would be “no retributive actions” against FBI staff. However, concerns about the agency’s direction have persisted among critics.

No official move yet, scrutiny continues

The Atlantic report notes that some within the administration are discussing possible replacements, though no formal decision has been announced.