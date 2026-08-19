US hate crimes fell in 2025, but anti-Sikh, anti-Hindu bias rose: FBI

Reported anti-Sikh and anti-Hindu hate-crime offences increased in the United States in 2025 even as overall reported hate-crime incidents declined, according to FBI data. The data shows that reported offences motivated by anti-Sikh and anti-Hindu bias increased compared with 2024.
Even though hate crime incidents decreased in the US by 7 per cent in 2025, the data from the FBI showed a spike in anti-Sikh and anti-Hindu crime incidents when compared with 2024.
Anti-Sikh, anti-Hindu hate crimes rise
Law-enforcement agencies reported 2,703 single-bias religious hate-crime offences in 2025, according to the FBI data. Anti-Sikh bias accounted for 7 per cent of those offences, or about 189 offences, while anti-Hindu bias accounted for 1.2 per cent, or about 32 offences.
In 2024, hate crimes motivated by religious bias accounted for 3,096 single-bias offences, which included 4.9 per cent of anti-Sikh bias, equivalent to about 152 offences. The anti-Hindu share accounted for 0.8 per cent, or about 25 cases. The FBI data underlined that though the overall religious bias in the US plunged, the anti-Sikh and anti-Hindu offences showed an escalation of 24.34 per cent and 28 per cent, respectively.
FBI data on race, ethnicity and ancestry
The data adds that law enforcement agencies reported 7,200 single-bias hate crime offences motivated by race/ethnicity/ancestry bias in 2025, out of which 5.8 per cent resulted from anti-Asian bias.
However, the FBI report doesn’t segregate Indian Americans as a separate racial or ethnic group. Notably, the Indian-origin victims could have been clubbed under specific religious bias categories depending on how the local enforcement agencies would have classified the offence.
Overall US hate crime incidents decline
Law enforcement agencies overall accounted for 10,606 hate crime incidents in 2025, which decreased from 11,404 in 2024, according to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) programme.
Story continues below this ad
‘Real risk is… hate becomes invisible’
According to Sim J. Singh Attariwala, Director of the Anti-Hate Program at Asian Americans Advancing Justice, “The real risk is not simply that hate goes unaddressed, but that it becomes invisible. When the federal government dismantles hate-crime prevention initiatives, cuts grants, weakens civil rights enforcement, and erodes trust among immigrant communities, the impact is felt far beyond Washington, D.C.”
The FBI data does not capture every hate crime committed in the United States. Participation in the FBI’s hate-crime data collection is voluntary for state, local, tribal and college and university law-enforcement agencies. The FBI says agencies report a hate crime when an investigation produces objective facts showing that the offence was bias-motivated.
The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More