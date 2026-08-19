US hate crimes fell in 2025, but anti-Sikh, anti-Hindu bias rose: FBI

Law enforcement agencies overall accounted for 10,606 hate crime incidents in 2025, which decreased from 11,404 in 2024. (AI-generated image)

Reported anti-Sikh and anti-Hindu hate-crime offences increased in the United States in 2025 even as overall reported hate-crime incidents declined, according to FBI data. The data shows that reported offences motivated by anti-Sikh and anti-Hindu bias increased compared with 2024.

Even though hate crime incidents decreased in the US by 7 per cent in 2025, the data from the FBI showed a spike in anti-Sikh and anti-Hindu crime incidents when compared with 2024.

Anti-Sikh, anti-Hindu hate crimes rise

Law-enforcement agencies reported 2,703 single-bias religious hate-crime offences in 2025, according to the FBI data. Anti-Sikh bias accounted for 7 per cent of those offences, or about 189 offences, while anti-Hindu bias accounted for 1.2 per cent, or about 32 offences.