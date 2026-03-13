FBI calls Michigan synagogue crash a ‘targeted act of violence’ against Jewish community

Police respond to the scene of a shooting and vehicle attack near Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich., on Thursday, March 12, 2026. (Jacob Hamilton/Ann Arbor News via AP)

An attacker armed with a rifle died after driving a vehicle into a synagogue building in the US state of Michigan on Thursday in what federal investigators described as a targeted act against the Jewish community, according to the Associated Press (AP).

The incident happened at Temple Israel, one of the largest Reform synagogues in the United States.

Authorities said the vehicle crashed into the building and caught fire before security officers opened fire.

Officials said none of the synagogue staff or children inside the building were injured.

What exactly happened

Authorities said the vehicle rammed into the synagogue and drove through a hallway inside the building.

Police respond to scene of a shooting at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich., on Thursday, March 12 2026. (Jacob Hamilton/Ann Arbor News via AP)



Security personnel responded and shot the attacker.

Jennifer Runyan said the FBI is leading the investigation.“This is a deeply disturbing and tragic incident,” Runyan said. “At this time the FBI considers this a targeted act of violence against the Jewish community.”

Investigators said they have not yet identified a motive. “What drove this person into action has to be determined by the investigation,” Mike Bouchard told reporters.

Security response and injuries

Police said synagogue security officers quickly confronted the attacker. Dale Young said temple security “engaged the individual and neutralised the threat.” The suspect was later found dead inside the vehicle, authorities said.

One security officer was hit by the vehicle and briefly lost consciousness but did not suffer life-threatening injuries, according to Bouchard. Around 30 law enforcement officers were treated for smoke inhalation after the crash caused a fire.

Children safely evacuated

Officials said about 140 children were inside the synagogue’s early childhood centre at the time of the incident. Staff and teachers moved them to safety and later reunited them with their parents.

Law enforcement respond to the scene of a shooting at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich., on Thursday, March 12 2026. (Jacob Hamilton/Ann Arbor News via AP)

Arianna Gordon thanked the security team, teachers and police for protecting the children. “They are the true rock stars of the day,” she said. Parents rushed to the building after authorities cleared it.

One parent, Allison Jacobs, whose young daughter attends the centre, said she received a message from a teacher saying the children were safe before she knew what had happened. “There are no words. I was in complete and utter shock,” she told AP.

Security concerns amid wider tensions

Synagogues in several countries have increased security since the war between the United States, Israel and Iran began on February 28.

Officials have also warned about possible threats to Jewish institutions.

Donald Trump said he had been briefed about the Michigan incident and described it as “a terrible thing”.

Temple Israel has about 12,000 members and is one of the largest Reform Jewish congregations in the United States.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said the Jewish community should be able to practise its faith safely.

“Michigan’s Jewish community should be able to live and practise their faith in peace,” she said.

The investigation is continuing.