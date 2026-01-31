Bajaj
Presents
Co-presented by
KIA Seltos
Associate Sponsor
SBI
skip to content
Weather
Trending

Ex-Google engineer convicted in US for stealing AI secrets for Chinese company

The jury found that Linwei Ding stole more than 2,000 pages of confidential Google documents detailing trade secrets related to the hardware and software used to train and operate large AI models.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readJan 31, 2026 10:47 AM IST First published on: Jan 31, 2026 at 09:16 AM IST
federal juryA federal jury in San Francisco has convicted former Google software engineer Linwei Ding. (File Photo)

A federal jury in San Francisco has convicted former Google software engineer Linwei Ding, also known as Leon Ding, of economic espionage and theft of trade secrets for stealing confidential artificial intelligence technology for the benefit of China, the US Justice Department said on Friday.

Ding, 38, was found guilty on seven counts of economic espionage and seven counts of theft of trade secrets following an 11-day trial before US District Judge Vince Chhabria in the Northern District of California.

“This conviction exposes a calculated breach of trust involving some of the most advanced AI technology in the world at a critical moment in AI development,” Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg said. “Ding abused his privileged access to steal AI trade secrets while pursuing PRC government-aligned ventures.”

Who is Linwei Ding

According to prosecutors, Ding was a Google software engineer who had access to sensitive information related to the company’s artificial intelligence supercomputing infrastructure. While employed at Google between 2022 and 2023, Ding secretly affiliated himself with two China-based technology firms and pursued business ventures aligned with Beijing’s national AI development goals, the Justice Department said.

Prosecutors said Ding discussed becoming the chief technology officer of a China-based startup and later founded his own AI-focused company in China, where he acted as its chief executive officer.

Story continues below this ad

“In today’s high-stakes race to dominate artificial intelligence, Linwei Ding betrayed both the US and his employer,” said FBI Assistant Director Roman Rozhavsky. “This case marks the first-ever conviction on AI-related economic espionage charges.”

What prosecutors say he stole

The jury found that Ding stole more than 2,000 pages of confidential Google documents detailing trade secrets related to the hardware and software used to train and operate large AI models.

The stolen information included designs for Google’s custom Tensor Processing Unit chips, graphics processing unit systems, and the software that allows thousands of chips to operate together as AI supercomputers, according to the Justice Department. Prosecutors said Ding also took trade secrets related to Google’s SmartNIC networking technology.

“These systems sit at the core of Google’s AI capabilities,” US Attorney Craig H. Missakian said. “The jury delivered a clear message that the theft of this valuable technology will not go unpunished.”

Links to China’s talent programmes

Evidence presented at trial showed that Ding applied in late 2023 for a government-sponsored Chinese “talent plan” in Shanghai aimed at attracting overseas experts. In his application, Ding wrote that he planned to help China build computing infrastructure “on par with the international level,” prosecutors said.

Story continues below this ad

The Justice Department said Ding intended to benefit entities controlled by the Chinese government by assisting with the development of an AI supercomputer and custom machine learning chips.

“This theft threatened America’s technological edge and economic competitiveness,” said FBI San Francisco Special Agent in Charge Sanjay Virmani.

Ding was first indicted in March 2024, with a superseding indictment filed in February 2025. He is scheduled to appear in court again on February 3, 2026.

He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for each count of theft of trade secrets and up to 15 years for each count of economic espionage. Any sentence will be determined by the court under federal sentencing guidelines, the Justice Department said.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Loading Taboola...

Today’s ePaper

today epaper widget
Read today’s ePaper

Top story

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Trending
Weather
Edition
search
Install the Express App for
a better experience
Featured
Today's E-paper
Jan 31, 2026
Trending Topics
News
Multimedia
Follow Us