‘Stand with us’: Epstein survivors air Super Bowl advert urging release of files, call on US attorney general

The advert was released on the same day as the Super Bowl, one of the most-watched television events in the United States.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readFeb 9, 2026 01:57 PM IST First published on: Feb 9, 2026 at 01:57 PM IST
Epstein survivorsSurvivors of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein released a public service advert on Super Bowl Sunday. (Photo: X/@Acosta)

Survivors of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein released a public service advert on Super Bowl Sunday calling on the US Justice Department to disclose all remaining records linked to the case, according to Fox News.

The video, produced by advocacy group World Without Exploitation, features several women who say they were abused by Epstein speaking directly to viewers and urging them to pressure Attorney General Pam Bondi to make the files public.

“After years of being kept apart, we’re standing together, because this girl deserves the truth,” the women say in the advert, as photographs from their teenage years appear on screen.

The message ends with a call to action: “Stand with us. Tell Attorney General Pam Bondi: It’s time for the truth.”

The advert was released on the same day as the Super Bowl, one of the most-watched television events in the United States, as part of a wider effort to maintain public pressure on the Justice Department.

Bondi’s office has not publicly commented on the advert. The Justice Department told Fox News that it is continuing to review records under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Also read French political titan Jack Lang resigns as Paris elite rocked by 700 mentions in new Jeffrey Epstein files

The law, signed by President Donald Trump earlier this year, requires the department to release documents related to Epstein’s crimes, while protecting victims’ identities and excluding material barred by law.

On January 30, the department released around 3 million pages of documents, along with thousands of videos and images. Officials said the material represented roughly half of the records reviewed, with the remainder containing child sexual abuse material, identifying victim information or content protected from disclosure.

Some survivors and advocacy groups say the release does not go far enough. Democratic Representative Robert Garcia shared the advert on social media, writing: “You don’t ‘move on’ from the largest sex trafficking ring in the world. You expose it.”

Epstein was first investigated in 2005 after police in Palm Beach, Florida, received reports that he had sexually abused a 14-year-old girl. Authorities later identified at least 35 underage girls who said Epstein paid them for sexualised massages.

Also read ‘We were careless’: Noam Chomsky’s wife apologises for ‘grave mistake’ over ties with Jeffrey Epstein

He pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting prostitution from a minor and served time in jail. Arrested again in 2019 on federal sex-trafficking charges, Epstein died in custody while awaiting trial. His death was ruled a suicide.

His associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted in 2022 of helping recruit underage girls and is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

The Justice Department has said being named in released documents does not imply wrongdoing. Lawmakers are expected to begin reviewing unredacted Epstein files later this week, according to US media reports.

Express Global Desk

Express Global Desk

